Whole Slide Imaging Market Set to Script Impressive Growth USD 1,548 million by 2029, Projected to Grow at the CAGR of 15% | Report by Exactitude Consultancy

The global whole slide imaging market is expected to grow at 15% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 1,548 million by 2029 from USD 440 million in 2022.

Whole slide imaging also denoted as virtual microscopy allows you to preserve pathology data in high-resolution digital files. This solves a major concern i.e. It prevents patient data from getting lost or damaged. Whole slide imaging uses a disruptive technology where glass slides are scanned to produce digital images. In recent times, there was the emergence of scanning and digitization in histology. Whole slide Imaging has made it possible for histologists to provide an accurate diagnosis of Biopsy specimens from a distance. The increased popularity of WSI technology that can scan the entire tissue slide makes the in-silico pathology analysis more viable.

In March 2022, Leica Microsystems launched Mica, the world’s first Microhub. Regardless of the level of experience, a researcher has with microscopy, a Microhub is a new kind of fully integrated imaging solution that uses automation tools, machine learning software, and special fluorescence unmixing techniques to automate the imaging workflow.

In May 2021, in collaboration with Olympus Corporation, the University of Chicago set up the brand-new Olympus VS200 Slideview Research Slide Scanner.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a maximum share in the global whole slide imaging market

There exist a huge target customer base and growing emphasis to expand and develop healthcare in this market. This market has immense potential and has been untapped to its true potential. Due to a large population base, there is a high demand for a pathology specimen which can treat a large number of people. There is rising awareness about the benefits of whole slide imaging.

Expected to keep the Hopes High for Whole Slide Imaging Systems Market

An increase in the number of pathological diseases

The need for reliable clinical testing has increased due to the growing prevalence of pathological disorders such as cancer, necrosis, leukemia, dysplasia, leprosy, and others, which is fueling the expansion of the worldwide slide imaging market. The overall slide imaging market is anticipated to have considerable growth over the course of the forecast period due to the rising demand for conventional diagnostic approaches to reduce detection time and complexity for pathologists.

Increase in the need for accuracy in the research and pathology sectors.

Reliable testing technologies are becoming more and more important in the research and pathology fields as virtual slides are increasingly preferred to actual slides and hospital networks and collaborations are growing. Throughout the forecast period, the demand for more precise medical analysis is anticipated to drive growth in the global whole slide imaging market.

Sizable Research conducted with Drugs

Pharmaceutical companies are making significant investments in R&D while depending on whole slide imaging to create auxiliary diagnostics, biomarkers, and companion tests. The entire slide imaging system contributes to cost-effective improvements in research quality and consistency. It is anticipated that in the near future, the market for whole slide imaging systems would experience new growth opportunities due to the growing focus on drug research and development.

Whole Slide Imaging Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 440 million in 2022 Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 1,548 million by 2029 Growth rate CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 - 2022 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Volume in kilo tons, revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; China; Asia; Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; U.K.; France; Italy; Poland; Spain; India; Japan; Thailand; Malaysia; Indonesia; Vietnam; Singapore; Philippines; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Oman Key companies profiled Olympus, ZEISS International, Koninklijke Philips, Roche (Ventana Medical Systems), Danaher (Leica Biosystems), Perkin Elmer, Inspirata, Siemens, Spectra AB, Hamamatsu Photonics, ISTECH Ltd Key Market Opportunities This rising demand for digital pathology solutions is expected to boost whole-slide imaging adoption, eventually driving the market during the forecast period. Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in whole slide imaging, as well as increased digital pathology adoption, are expected to drive the growth of the whole slide imaging market. Customization scope The device can scan images at high speeds and in high quality, which helps to streamline the workflow and reduce errors. Such advantages of whole slide imaging for digital pathology are expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Pricing and purchase options The entire organization can use the report. It can be printed and shared. Delivery in PDF and Excel.

Competitive Landscape

Whole Slide Imaging Systems Market industry is very competitive and highly consolidated due to the presence of several large players. Key players in the market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions as the industry is in the growth phase. Companies are making strategic decisions to engage in mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their product portfolios and grow their market share. Many pharmaceutical and biotech companies are making huge investments in whole slide imaging industry for drug development purposes.

Key market players in this industry include Olympus, ZEISS International, Koninklijke Philips, Roche (Ventana Medical Systems), Danaher (Leica Biosystems), Perkin Elmer, Inspirata, Siemens, Spectra AB, Hamamatsu Photonics, ISTECH Ltd.

Key Market Segments: Whole Slide Imaging Market

Whole Slide Imaging Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Hardware

Scanners

Microscopes

Cameras

Software

Viewers

Image Management Systems

Services

Whole Slide Imaging Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Telepathology

Cytopathology

Immunohistochemistry

Hematopathology

Whole Slide Imaging Market by End-User, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Academic Research Institutes

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies

Laboratories

Key Findings

● In 2022, the scanners segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 22% and market revenue of 89.8 million.

The product type segment comprises software, scanners, image management system, viewers, and services. In 2022, the scanners segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 22% and market revenue of 89.8 million. Scanners are integrated with software that converts microscopic images into digital images, which increases the workflow of the whole slide imaging market, driving the segment's growth.

● In 2022, the cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 20% and market revenue of 81.7 million.

The application segment is divided into telepathology, hematopathology, cytopathology, cancer, immunohistochemistry, and cardiology. In 2022, the cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 20% and market revenue of 81.7 million. The rising cases of cancer worldwide are boosting the growth of the whole slide imaging market owing to the extensive use of technology in the research and development of treatment for cancer patients.

● In 2022, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 43% and market revenue of 175.6 million.

The end-user segment comprises academic and research institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and hospitals and clinics. In 2022, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 43% and market revenue of 175.6 million. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are profoundly studying the diseases and providing personalized drugs. The deep study of the disease can be done using images generated with the help of whole slide imaging.

