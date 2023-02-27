Global Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance Software Market 2022 - 2027: Rising Incidence of ADR and Drug Toxicity and Highly Regulated Pharmacovigilance Space Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance Software Market (2022-2027) by Functionality, Delivery Mode, End -user, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance Software Market is estimated to be USD 7.06 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.43 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.11%



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Incidence of ADR and Drug Toxicity

Increasing Need to Reduce Time Spent Reviewing Medical Literature for Aggregate Reports and Articles

Highly Regulated Pharmacovigilance Space

Restraints

Expensive Deployment of Pharmacovigilance & Drug Safety Software

Opportunities

Increasing Investment in Research and Development (R&D) by Healthcare Companies

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Models in Pharmacovigilance & Drug Safety Software

Challenges

Lack of Awareness, Training, and Underreporting of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) in Developing Countries

Market Segmentation



The Global Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance Software Market is segmented based on Functionality, Delivery Mode, End -user, and Geography.

By Functionality, the market is classified into Adverse Event Reporting Software, Drug Safety Audits Software, Issue Tracking Software, and Fully Integrated Software.

By Delivery Mode, the market is classified into On-premise Delivery Mode, and On-demand/Cloud based (SaaS) Delivery Mode.

By End -user, the market is classified into Pharma and Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Firms, and Other Pharmacovigilance Service Providers.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

4C Pharma Solutions

AB Cube

Accenture, PLC

Advera Health Analytics, Inc.

Anju Software, Inc.

ArisGlobal, LLC

Clinevo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Ennov

Ergomed, PLC

Extedo GmbH

Indegene, Inc.

IQVIA, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Sparta Systems, Inc.

United BioSource, LLC

Wipro, Ltd.

