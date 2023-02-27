Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

February 27, 2023

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.

The Directors’ Remuneration Policy can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (www.shell.com/annualreport)


PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of shares awardedPurchase price per Share
Wael SawanFebruary 24, 2023SHEL (LSE) 7,213 GBP 24.82
Wael SawanFebruary 24, 2023SHELL (AMS) 2,602 EUR 28.23
Sinead GormanFebruary 24, 2023SHEL (LSE) 12,426 GBP 24.82
Harry BrekelmansFebruary 22, 2023SHELL (AMS) 11,804 EUR 28.27
Ronan CassidyFebruary 24, 2023SHEL (LSE) 9,738 GBP 24.82
Donny Ching February 24, 2023SHELL (AMS) 10,377 EUR 28.23
Ed DanielsFebruary 24, 2023SHEL (LSE) 8,200 GBP 24.82
Huibert VigevenoFebruary 24, 2023SHELL (AMS) 14,341 EUR 28.23
Zoe YujnovichFebruary 24, 2023SHELL (AMS) 24,062 EUR 28.23

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.        
                                
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
                                
Anthony Clarke                                
Deputy Company Secretary                        
                                
ENQUIRIES                                
                                
Shell Media Relations                                
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550                
                                
                                
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70                
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyGBP
Price24.82
Volume7,213
Total179,026.66
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

7,213
24.82
179,026.66
Date of transaction February 24, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price28.23
Volume2,602
Total73,454.46
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

2,602
28.23
73,454.46
Date of transaction February 24, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sinead
Last Name(s)Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyGBP
Price24.82
Volume12,426
Total308,413.32
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

12,426
24.82
308,413.32
Date of transaction February 24, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price28.27
Volume11,804
Total333,699.08
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

11,804
28.27
333,699.08
Date of transaction February 22, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyGBP
Price24.82
Volume9,738
Total241,697.16
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

9,738
24.82
241,697.16
Date of transaction February 24, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price28.23
Volume10,377
Total292,942.71
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

10,377
28.23
292,942.71
Date of transaction February 24, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ed
Last Name(s)Daniels
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusStrategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyGBP
Price24.82
Volume8,200
Total203,524.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

8,200
24.82
203,524.00
Date of transaction February 24, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Huibert
Last Name(s)Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price28.23
Volume14,341
Total404,846.43
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

14,341
28.23
404,846.43
Date of transaction February 24, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Zoe
Last Name(s)Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price28.23
Volume24,062
Total679,270.26
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

24,062
28.23
679,270.26
Date of transaction February 24, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue