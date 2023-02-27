NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
February 27, 2023
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.
|The Directors’ Remuneration Policy can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (www.shell.com/annualreport)
|PDMR
|Date Acquired
|Share Type
|Number of shares awarded
|Purchase price per Share
|Wael Sawan
|February 24, 2023
|SHEL (LSE)
|7,213
|GBP 24.82
|Wael Sawan
|February 24, 2023
|SHELL (AMS)
|2,602
|EUR 28.23
|Sinead Gorman
|February 24, 2023
|SHEL (LSE)
|12,426
|GBP 24.82
|Harry Brekelmans
|February 22, 2023
|SHELL (AMS)
|11,804
|EUR 28.27
|Ronan Cassidy
|February 24, 2023
|SHEL (LSE)
|9,738
|GBP 24.82
|Donny Ching
|February 24, 2023
|SHELL (AMS)
|10,377
|EUR 28.23
|Ed Daniels
|February 24, 2023
|SHEL (LSE)
|8,200
|GBP 24.82
|Huibert Vigeveno
|February 24, 2023
|SHELL (AMS)
|14,341
|EUR 28.23
|Zoe Yujnovich
|February 24, 2023
|SHELL (AMS)
|24,062
|EUR 28.23
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|24.82
|Volume
|7,213
|Total
|179,026.66
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
7,213
24.82
179,026.66
|Date of transaction
|February 24, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|28.23
|Volume
|2,602
|Total
|73,454.46
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
2,602
28.23
73,454.46
|Date of transaction
|February 24, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Sinead
|Last Name(s)
|Gorman
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|24.82
|Volume
|12,426
|Total
|308,413.32
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
12,426
24.82
308,413.32
|Date of transaction
|February 24, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Harry
|Last Name(s)
|Brekelmans
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects & Technology Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|28.27
|Volume
|11,804
|Total
|333,699.08
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
11,804
28.27
333,699.08
|Date of transaction
|February 22, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ronan
|Last Name(s)
|Cassidy
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|24.82
|Volume
|9,738
|Total
|241,697.16
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
9,738
24.82
241,697.16
|Date of transaction
|February 24, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Donny
|Last Name(s)
|Ching
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Legal Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|28.23
|Volume
|10,377
|Total
|292,942.71
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
10,377
28.23
292,942.71
|Date of transaction
|February 24, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ed
|Last Name(s)
|Daniels
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|24.82
|Volume
|8,200
|Total
|203,524.00
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
8,200
24.82
203,524.00
|Date of transaction
|February 24, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Huibert
|Last Name(s)
|Vigeveno
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|28.23
|Volume
|14,341
|Total
|404,846.43
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
14,341
28.23
404,846.43
|Date of transaction
|February 24, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Zoe
|Last Name(s)
|Yujnovich
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Upstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|28.23
|Volume
|24,062
|Total
|679,270.26
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
24,062
28.23
679,270.26
|Date of transaction
|February 24, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue