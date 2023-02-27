Customs Brokerage Market Growth & Share by 2028 | Company Profiles, Top Regions, Latest Technology, Investment Opportunities, Future Trends | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis

Pune, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customs Brokerage Market report analysis benefits shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the Market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Customs Brokerage Market during the forecast period.

In short, the Customs Brokerage Market report is helpful for industry players, investors, consultants, business strategists, researchers, and all those who is having any kind of interest or are planning to venture into the Customs Brokerage Market in any way.

Customs brokerage is a service provided by customs brokers to facilitate shipment and delivery of goods across geographical borders, whether they go by air, ocean, or ground. Brokers can be private individuals or business entities, such as partnerships, associations or corporations. To provide brokerage services, they need a license from relevant state bodies. Customs Brokerage market finds that the global Customs Brokerage market reached a value of USD 23769.81 million in 2022. It’s expected that the market will achieve USD 36776.06 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period.



Customs Brokerage Market Segmentation: -

Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

Air

Rail

Sea

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Government and Public Utilities

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players in the Customs Brokerage Market: -

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

DB Schenker

United Parcel Service

CJ Logistics

CEVA Logistics

Expeditors International

Nippon Express

A.N. Deringer

API Logistics

Kuehne Nagel

GEODIS

DHL

FedEx

Livingston International

DSV

