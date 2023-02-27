Healthcare Staffing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023: A Global $62.8 Market by 2030 with Traveling Nurse Segment Dominating in 2022 as North America Represented the Largest Share

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Staffing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service Type (Travel Nurse, Per Diem Nurse, Locum Tenens, Allied Healthcare), By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare staffing market size is expected to reach USD 62.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.93% from 2023 to 2030

Increased demand for temporary nursing workers, particularly among the elderly is one of the factors to the industry growth. The healthcare system currently is under pressure owing to the large geriatric population and increasing access to public health. This is increasing the focus on having well-trained medical staff in place.



However, numerous countries are facing a shortage of medical staff. The gap between the healthcare demand and the supply of nurses and doctors is widening. The scarcity is often starkest in developing countries due to the limited capacity and number of medical schools. The WHO estimates that by 2030, there will be a shortage of 10 million health workers in low- and lower-middle-income countries.

The adoption of workforce solutions and an increase in demand for care services, particularly at specialty hospitals & inpatient facilities, are likely to drive the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for staffing services and workforce technology solutions increased dramatically. The increasing incidence of COVID-19 infections significantly fueled the demand for travel and per diem nurses.



According to Avant Healthcare Professionals 2021 Trends in Nurse Staffing Study, 90% of the respondents accepted using travel nurses for the management of COVID-19 patients. On the other hand, the demand for locum tenens specialists and allied health professionals decreased due to the cancellation of elective surgeries.

North America held the majority of the market share in 2021. The market is witnessing a continuous increase in demand for medical staff and a lack of skilled professionals at the same time. This rising shortage of healthcare workers is expected to have a direct impact on their salaries, resulting in a significant increase in salaries for various health professionals, such as nurses.



Healthcare Staffing Market Report Highlights

The travel nurses sector dominated the service type segment during the year 2022. High demand for nurses during flu season, travel opportunities, and nurse shortages are expected to drive the segment growth

Locum tenens is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to an increasing number of physicians choosing to work as locum tenens and the cost-effectiveness to providers

Based on end use, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2022. Hospitals are the largest employer of medical staff as they have high patient volumes. The segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Investment in the latest technologies helps companies to streamline the hiring and staffing process, search for candidates, search for a vacancy, and others

For instance, in August 2020, AMN Healthcare launched the newest version of AMN Passport, a mobile app to help travel nurses and allied professionals find, book, and manage their assignments.

Staffing service for specialists has been negatively impacted during the pandemic due to the cancellation of elective surgeries; however, the demand has increased for nurses in areas fighting acute COVID outbreaks. According to data collected by Aya Healthcare, in December 2020, the demand for registered nurses increased by 44% in a month.

Company Profiles

Envisions Healthcare Corporation

AMN Healthcare

CHG Management, Inc

Maxim Healthcare Group

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

Aya Healthcare

Trustaff

TeamHealth

Adecco Group

LocumTenens.com

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $39.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $62.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.1.1 Regional Insights

2.1.2 Competitive Landscape

2.2 Market Snapshot

2.3 Market Segmentation

2.4 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Shortage of healthcare staff

3.1.1.2 Increasing number of healthcare facilities resulting in job creation

3.1.1.3 Adoption of workforce solutions

3.1.1.4 High flexibility and exposure

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 Less job security

3.1.2.2 Rising cost of skilled healthcare workers

3.2 Healthcare Staffing Market Business Analysis Tools

3.2.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.2.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Qualitative Analysis: COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Staffing Market



Chapter 4 Healthcare Staffing Market: Service Type Analysis

4.1 Healthcare Staffing Market Service Type Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Segment Dashboard

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030 for the Service Type

4.3.1 Travel Nurse Staffing

4.3.1.1 Travel nurse staffing market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Allied Healthcare Staffing

4.3.3 Per Diem Nurse Staffing

4.3.4 Locum Tenens Staffing



Chapter 5 Healthcare Staffing Market: End-use Analysis

5.1 Healthcare Staffing Market End-use Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030 for the End-use

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Clinics

5.3.3 Ambulatory Facilities

5.3.4 Others



Chapter 6 Healthcare Staffing Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Healthcare Staffing Regional Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR)



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Participant's Overview

7.2 Financial Performance

7.3 Company Position Analysis

7.4 Participant Categorization

7.4.1 Strategy mapping

7.4.1.1 New service launch

7.4.1.2 Partnerships

7.4.1.3 Merger & acquisition

7.4.1.4 Collaboration

7.4.1.5 Regional expansion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ifkcmg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment