FMCG Logistics Market Size Worth USD 131.54 Billion, Globally by 2028 at 3.15% CAGR

Pune, India, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global FMCG logistics market size was USD 103.57 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 105.85 billion in 2021 to USD 131.54 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.15% during the 2021-2028 period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in its report titled, “FMCG Logistics Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our analysts, proper management through the supply chain activities in each region, storage and transportation services helps the FMCG logistics industry achieve its business goal.

Industry Development

May 2021: SupplyOn, which is the supply chain business network for the automotive, aerospace, railway, and manufacturing industries, has been acknowledged for the third time in a row as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant “Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks.”

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 3.15% 2028 Value Projection USD 131.54 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 103.57 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered FMCG Logistics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Transportation Mode (Railways, Airways, Roadways and Seaways), By Product Type (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Household Care, and Other Consumables) Growth Drivers Rise in Implementation of IoT-Empowered Connected Devices to Fuel Market Growth Collaborations among Companies to Safeguard Their Brand Values in Global Market

Drivers and Restraints

Progressive technological movements and their adoption in FMCG applications have completely modified the FMCG logistics market. Companies have begun preparing their FMCG supply chain by integrating novel-period technologies, such as IoT, analytics, big data, and robotics.

Executing modern technology in logistics, such as drone delivery, has deteriorated the lead time and catalogue records for FMCG companies, thereby accomplishing their consumer demand for fast delivery. This factor is projected to spur the FMCG logistics market growth and elevate demand during the mentioned timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact

Mobility Limitations Inflicted Owing to COVID-19 Set to Hinder Market Growth

The global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the supply chain and logistics industry, as it had been delayed due to the prompt spread of COVID-19 in the world. This pandemic has triggered enormous ambiguity and panic for all industrial value chain members involved. Furthermore, according to Institute for Supply Management research, supply chain commotions have budded worldwide, and nearly 76% of businesses have had to decline revenue goals by an aggregate of 23%.

Report Coverage

The report presents a holistic study of the FMCG logistics market and current trends and future expectancies to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions, or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, a thorough regional analysis is offered.

The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

Segmentation

Based on the mode of transportation, the market is segmented into Railways, Airways, Roadways, and Seaways. The roadways segment holds the largest share globally and is projected to preserve its leading position in the market throughout the forecast period.

The market is segmented into food & beverages, personal care, household care, and other consumables in terms of product type.

Geographically, the global market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period and also held the maximum FMCG logistics market share. The sector has been perceiving sturdy growth, navigated by augmented expenditure power among the middle-income class and deteriorating cost of production, which was a consequence of commoditization.

North America holds the second-largest position in the market as the existence of a varied coastline is approved with a wealth of travel destinations.

Europe region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Indispensable players in the market are constantly opting for operative approaches to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such stratagem is to unveil novel products by merging or collaborating with other companies to expand their availability to end-users.

List of Key Players Covered in the FMCG Logistics Market Report

DHL Group (Bonn, Germany)

Kuehne + Nagel (Schindellegi, Switzerland)

C.H. Robinson (Minnesota, U.S.)

Ceva Logistics (Marseille, France)

FedEx Corporation (Tennessee, U.S.)

Nippon Express (Tokyo, Japan)

DB Schenker (Essen, Germany)

Agility Logistics (California, U.S.)

Bollore Logistics (Puteaux, France)

FM Logistics (Roissy-en-France, France)

FMCG Logistics Market Segmentation:-

By Transportation Mode

Railways

Airways

Roadways

Seaways

By Product Type

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Household Care

Other Consumables

