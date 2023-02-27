Vitiligo Treatment Market 2023-2028 | Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Market Dynamics, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

Pune, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitiligo Treatment Market report analysis benefits shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Vitiligo Treatment market during the forecast period.

Vitiligo is a pigmentation disorder in which the skin's pigment-making cells known as melanocytes are lost or destroyed. As a result of which, well-defined white patches appear on the skin. Patches may occur on one section or all over the body and later may join together. By treatment type, the vitiligo treatment can be segmented into topical treatment and light therapy. Vitiligo Treatment market finds that the global Vitiligo Treatment market reached a value of USD 1529.97 million in 2022. It’s expected that the market will achieve USD 2832.16 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.81% during the forecast period.



Vitiligo Treatment Market Segmentation: -

Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

Topical Treatment

Light Therapy

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Aesthetic Clinics

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players in the Vitiligo Treatment Market: -

Leo Pharma

Bausch Health

Sesderma

STRATA Skin Sciences

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Daavlin Phototherapy

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Accord Healthcare

