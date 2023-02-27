Europe Air Ambulance Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Air Ambulance Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Rotary Wing, Fixed Wing), By Model (Hospital-based, Community-based), By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe air ambulance services market size is expected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2030

Surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure are the key factors for driving the Europe air ambulance services market.



Increasing government funding and initiatives to support air ambulance services in Europe, is stimulating market growth. For instance, recently in April 2021, Norway and the EU planned to launch an air ambulance with a permanent base in Troms. As part of RescEU, this aircraft will be used to transport patients with severe infectious ailments across the EEA and the entire EU.



The aircraft will be integrated into the National Air Ambulance Services of Norway when not used in European assignments. Moreover, Ambulancezorg Nederland (AZN), the national sector institute for ambulance care, provides support to 25 Regional Ambulance Services (RAVs).



The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the Europe air ambulance services market. An upsurge in demand for helicopter emergency medical services from hospitals, health insurance firms, assistance companies, and independent end users is witnessed amidst COVID-19. Moreover, rising investments in the healthcare domain due to COVID-19 will further boost market growth.



For instance, in September 2020, the Norwegian Air Ambulance Foundation received a 5-bladed Airbus H145 helicopter. The helicopter will help deliver comfort, and simplicity, along with connectivity, and increase the useful load by 150 kg. It has also obtained certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.



Europe Air Ambulance Services Market Report Highlights

In terms of type, the rotary-wing segment held the largest share in 2022, owing to the surge in demand for the helicopter emergency medical services

In terms of model, community-based segment is anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rising partnerships between private players and community health organizations

Germany is expected to dominate the air ambulance services market during the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare expenditure

Company Profiles

Aero Medical Ambulance Service

Aero-Dienst GmbH

Airlec Air Espace

European Air Ambulance

REVA, Inc.

IAS Medical

Medical Air Service

Quick Air Jet Charter GmbH

Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance

Centreline AV Limited

Airbus S.A.S.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Objectives



Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Outlook

3.2 Segment Outlook

3.3 Competitive Insights

3.3.1 Market Segmentation

3.4 Market Snapshot



Chapter 4 Europe Air Ambulance Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent market outlook

4.1.2 Ancillary Market

4.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Market driver analysis

4.3.1.1 Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases

4.3.1.2 Increase in healthcare expenditure

4.3.1.3 Technological advancements

4.3.2 Market restraint analysis

4.3.2.1 Rise in treatment costs

4.4 Europe Air Ambulance Services Market Analysis Tools

4.4.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST

4.4.2 Porter's five forces analysis

4.6 COVID-19 Market Impact

4.7 Regulatory Framework



Chapter 5 Europe Air Ambulance Services Market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Type Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Europe Air Ambulance Services Market, by Type, 2018 to 2030

5.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

5.4.1 Rotary Wing

5.4.1.1 Rotary Wing market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2 Fixed Wing



Chapter 6 Europe Air Ambulance Services Market: Segment Analysis, By Model, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Model Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Europe Air Ambulance Services Market, by Model, 2018 to 2030

6.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

6.4.1 Hospital-based

6.4.1.1 Hospital-based market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.2 Community-based



Chapter 7 Europe Air Ambulance Services Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Type, and Model, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Definitions & Scope

7.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3 Regional Market Snapshot

7.4 Market Size Forecasts & Trend Analysis

7.4.1 Europe

7.4.1.1 Europe air ambulance services market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4.1.2 UK

7.4.1.3 Germany

7.4.1.4 France

7.4.1.5 Italy

7.4.1.6 Spain

7.4.1.8 Denmark

7.4.1.9 Norway



Chapter 8 Europe Air Ambulance Services Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Financial performance

8.1.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.4 Strategic initiatives

