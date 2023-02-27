Direct to Consumer Pet Food Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 8.17 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2022-2028; Growing Awareness among Pet Owners for the High-Quality and Nutritious Pet Food to Push Market Growth

Westford, USA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The direct to consumer pet food market in North America has been thriving due to several factors. Firstly, the pet population in the region is continuously increasing, leading to a higher demand for pet food. Secondly, pet owners are becoming more conscious of their pets' dietary needs and are willing to spend more on nutritious pet food. Furthermore, e-commerce has made it easier for pet owners to purchase pet food online, contributing to the growth of the direct-to-consumer market. In addition, the humanization of pets has played a crucial role in the market's success. Consumers increasingly treat their pets as companions rather than just animals, leading them to seek higher quality and more personalized pet products.

SkyQuest, a leading market research firm, has revealed that major developed countries adopt approximately 4.3 million pets annually. This statistic is impressive and suggests promising growth prospects for the direct-to-consumer pet market. Furthermore, the increasing number of pet adoptions signifies a growing trend of pet ownership, indicating a potentially lucrative market for companies that offer pet-related products and services.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Direct to Consumer Pet Food Market"

Pages - 276

Tables - 89

Figures - 66

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/dtc-pet-food-market

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) is a business model that involves selling products directly to customers without the involvement of intermediaries such as wholesalers or retailers. One of the main benefits of DTC pet food is the convenience it offers to pet owners. By ordering online, customers can have their pets' food delivered right to their doorstep, eliminating the need for trips to the store.

Prominent Players in Direct to Consumer Pet Food Market

Nestle S.A.

Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.

Mars Incorporated

Diamond Pet Foods Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Company

JustFoodForDogs, LLC

The Farmers Dog Inc.

Heristo Aktiengesellschaft

Jinx Inc.

NomNomNow Inc.

Farmina Pet Foods Holding B.V

General Mills Inc.

The Farmers Dog, Inc.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/dtc-pet-food-market

Meal Segment to Offer Significant Sales as It Offers the Higher Convenience of Ready-to-Eat Meals for Pets

In the direct to consumer pet food market, the meal segment is currently the most significant market player and is expected to maintain this position in the coming years. The segment's high growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing emphasis on pet health, the high expenditure on premium meals, and the growing popularity of personalized meals, especially in developed countries such as the United States and Germany. In addition, with pet owners becoming more conscious of their furry friends' well-being, they are willing to invest in high-quality meals to keep their pets healthy. This trend is expected to continue, resulting in increased demand for nutritious and healthy pet meals.

According to market research conducted in 2021, the direct to consumer pet food market was dominated by North America on a global scale. This pattern is anticipated to remain prevalent during the forecast period as a result of several factors. One of the main drivers of North America's dominance in the pet food market is the increasing number of millennial pet owners in the region. This demographic tends to prioritize the health and well-being of their pets, which has led to a surge in demand for high-quality, customized pet food products.

Dogs Segment to Remain the Major Dominant Pet Category Thanks to Increasing Adoption Rate of Dogs Globally

The direct to consumer pet food market has seen a significant rise in the demand for dog care products, making the dogs segment the largest market share in 2021. Pet owners are increasingly becoming aware of the importance of maintaining their pets' health and are focusing on providing their furry friends with the best possible care. Furthermore, the popularity of dogs as pets has grown in recent years due to their ability to act as watchdogs, providing security for households and offering protection from intruders. This has led to increased dog ownership, particularly in urban areas, where pet owners seek reliable solutions to keep their dogs healthy and active.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit a significant surge in the direct to consumer pet food market in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the growing trend of people owning pets and the rapid urbanization in several developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. As more people move into cities and urban areas, there is an increasing demand for pets as companions, driving the growth of the pet industry in the region. To capitalize on this growth potential, key market players are ramping up their efforts to expand their market reach and strengthen their position ahead of their competitors.

The direct to consumer pet food market is highly competitive and dynamic, with numerous players vying for market share. SkyQuest, a leading market research firm, has recently released a comprehensive report on the industry that offers valuable insights into the top competitors and their strategies. In addition, it offers a deep understanding of the industry's trends and emerging opportunities, helping businesses and investors stay informed about the latest developments in the market.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/dtc-pet-food-market

Key Developments in Direct to Consumer Pet Food Market

L Catterton, a well-known investment firm focusing on consumer goods, has recently announced that it has invested in Partner Pet, the top premium freeze-dried pet food company in China. This investment will allow Partner Pet to solidify its position further in China's rapidly expanding pet food market. With the expertise that L Catterton brings to the table, Partner Pet will be able to capitalize on the fastest-growing segments of the pet food industry.

Pet's Table, a direct-to-consumer (DTC) pet food company, recently announced the successful closure of its seed round on November 11th, 2021. The company raised an impressive $2 million in investments, which will support its growth by scaling its infrastructure and team. In addition, the funds raised will expand the company's production and distribution capabilities, allowing it to meet the increasing demand for its products.

Maev, a human-grade raw dog food brand, has recently introduced its latest product – a complete-and-balanced diet specifically formulated for puppies. The brand claims it is the only premium, direct-to-consumer (DTC) pet food company offering a functional formula designed to support the growth and development of puppies. Maev's latest product is designed to meet those needs, with carefully selected ingredients that provide all the essential nutrients your puppy needs to grow and thrive.

Key Questions Answered in Direct to Consumer Pet Food Market Report

What are the main growth drivers in the identified market segments and regions, and how can businesses use them to grow their market share?

What technological and product advancements are expected to affect the identified market segments and regions in the future?

What are the potential risks and challenges businesses may face when targeting the identified market segments and regions, and how can these risks be mitigated?

What marketing strategies most effectively reach and engage consumers in the identified market segments and regions?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Animal Protein Ingredients Market

Global Nutritional Premixes Market

Global Fungal Protein Market

Europe Lipid Ingredients Market

Global Yellow Pea Protein Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com