Global Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market is Anticipated to Reach a Valuation of USD 6,465.70 Million by 2030: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global soft tissue sarcoma (STS) market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by rising demand for effective treatment options for this rare and deadly cancer. STS is a type of cancer that arises in the soft tissues of the body, such as muscles, tendons, and fat, and can occur in any part of the body. The disease is relatively uncommon, with an estimated 13,400 new cases expected to be diagnosed in the US in 2023. However, despite its rarity, STS can be particularly lethal due to delayed diagnosis and advanced disease or metastasis.

The increasing incidence of STS is a major driver of demand for related therapeutics, leading to the growth of the global soft tissue sarcoma Market. The market is witnessing a strong pipeline of emerging therapies from both established players and startups, with a focus on developing novel drugs and therapies for the treatment of advanced cases of STS. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies in certain countries have further fueled the soft tissue sarcoma Market growth. For example, drugs like Yondelis and Halaven are reimbursable, enabling patients to pay out-of-pocket expenses.

However, the high cost of treatment and adverse events associated with certain commercial drugs pose a challenge to the growth of the market. The cost of STS therapies can be particularly high due to the cost of research and development, the cost of developing equipment, the cost of radiation therapy and surgery, and insurance costs. Moreover, few commercial drugs show adverse events in STS treatment, leading to patient reluctance to opt for treatment.

Top Trends Shaping the Global Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market

Targeted Therapies: With the advent of precision medicine, targeted therapies are gaining prominence in the soft tissue sarcoma treatment market. These therapies aim to identify and attack cancer cells based on their specific molecular characteristics, providing more effective and personalized treatment options.

Immunotherapy: Immune checkpoint inhibitors have shown promise in the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma by unleashing the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells. Clinical trials are ongoing to explore the potential of immunotherapy in the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Combination Therapy: Combination therapy involves using multiple treatment modalities such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery, in conjunction with targeted or immunotherapies. This approach aims to increase treatment efficacy and improve patient outcomes.

Development of Novel Therapies: Ongoing research and development efforts in the global soft tissue sarcoma Market have led to the development of novel therapies for soft tissue sarcoma treatment. For instance, Avapritinib, a kinase inhibitor, has recently been approved for the treatment of advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of soft tissue sarcoma.

Personalized Medicine: With advancements in molecular testing, personalized medicine is becoming increasingly common in the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. By identifying specific molecular characteristics of a patient's cancer, personalized medicine aims to provide more targeted and effective treatment options.

Collaboration and Partnerships: Collaboration and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers are becoming more common in the soft tissue sarcoma treatment market. Such collaborations aim to accelerate the development and approval of new therapies and improve patient access to treatment options.

Astute Analytica Highlights Significant Unmet Need in Global Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market

There is a significant unmet need for effective diagnostic procedures and biomarker testing for STS, particularly for tumors in the head, neck, chest, and abdomen. The low prevalence rate of STS in the upper body also presents a challenge, although the survival rate of patients has increased with multidisciplinary treatments. Nevertheless, there is still a considerable opportunity for improvement in the treatment of metastatic disease with advanced therapies.

Despite the availability of several diagnostic procedures for STS, there is a lack of procedures to determine the severity of STS for head, neck, chest, and abdomen. Moreover, there are high unmet needs among patients in terms of biomarker testing for STS diagnosis. STS of the upper body poses a challenge due to their low prevalence rate, and there is a need for improved therapies for the treatment of metastatic disease.

Pipeline of Emerging Drugs in Global Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) market has witnessed a rise in the number of drugs in the pipeline for the treatment of STS. While there are a number of marketed drugs, such as Yondelis and Lartruvo, that have been approved by the US FDA, there are also emerging drugs, such as Avapritinib and GSK3377794, that are in various stages of clinical trials.

Marketed Drugs

Yondelis (Trabectedin), developed by Pharma Mar, is approved by the US FDA for the treatment of 2 subtypes of STS - liposarcoma and leiomyosarcoma. Eli Lilly's Lartruvo (Olaratumab) is another approved drug in the global soft tissue sarcoma Market, which is administered with doxorubicin in combination for treating adult patients suffering from STS. Additionally, Vitrakvi, an FDA-approved drug, has been prescribed for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients suffering from solid tumors.

Emerging Drugs

There are several drugs in the pipeline that are being developed for the treatment of STS. Avapritinib, developed by Blueprint Medicines Corporation, is in phase III for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and GIST. GlaxoSmithKline, Adaptimmune, and Merck & Co are developing GSK3377794 for the treatment of Synovial Sarcoma. The drug is currently in phase II clinical trials and is taken orally for treating solid tumors that are genetically defined.

Emergence of immunotherapy as a Promising Treatment Approach in Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market

Soft tissue sarcoma (STS) is a rare type of cancer that affects soft tissues in the body, such as muscles, tendons, and fat. It can be challenging to treat, and traditional treatment approaches such as surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy may not always be effective. However, in recent years, there has been an emergence of immunotherapy as a promising treatment approach for STS.

Immunotherapy is emerging as a promising treatment in global soft tissue sarcoma market. Immunotherapy has been shown to be effective in treating advanced and/or metastatic sarcomas. Adoptive cell transfer of NK cells has been studied as a promising treatment approach, and clinical trials utilizing adoptive T-cell therapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors are currently underway. Another type of immunotherapy that has shown promise for STS is CAR-T cell therapy. This approach involves engineering T cells from a patient's own immune system to specifically target and destroy cancer cells. CAR-T cell therapy has been shown to be effective in treating other types of cancer, such as leukemia and lymphoma, and there is ongoing research into its potential for STS.

One of the reasons why immunotherapy is promising for STS is that these tumors can be immunogenic, meaning that they can stimulate an immune response. However, cancer cells have evolved ways to evade the immune system, such as by expressing certain proteins that suppress the immune response. Immunotherapy can overcome this evasion by blocking these proteins, allowing the immune system to attack the cancer cells more effectively.

Immunotherapy has revolutionized cancer treatment, and its use in sarcoma treatment has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes in the global soft tissue sarcoma Market. Targeted therapy is being used to target the changes in cancer cells that help them grow, divide, and spread, while vaccines are being developed to help specifically target antigens. Additionally, immune checkpoint therapy is being used as a means of finely tuning the body's immune response to the tumor cells. As research continues to be conducted and new treatments are developed, immunotherapy may become a powerful tool in the fight against soft tissue sarcomas.

Emerging Drugs

Phase III Emerging Molecules Avapritinib (BLU-285): Blueprint Medicines Corporation Vigil (In combination with irinotecan and temozolomide): Gradalis Anlotinib (AL3818): Advenchen Laboratories/Jiangsu Chia -Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Selinexor: Karyopharm Therapeutics Aldoxorubicin (INNO-206): CytRx Ripretinib (DCC-2618): Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Fibromun (in combination with Doxorubicin): Philogen Hensify (NBTXR3): Nanobiotix Crenolanib: Arog Pharmaceuticals TAS-116: Taiho Pharmaceutical

Phase II Emerging Molecules GSK3377794: GlaxoSmithKline/ Adaptimmun ADP-A2M4: Adaptimmune ADP-A2M4: Adaptimmune AMG 337: NantPharma/ Amgen GB226/APL-501: Genor Biopharma /Apollomics (Previousl y CBT Pharmaceuticals) Camsirubicin: Monopar Therapeutics/Gem Pharmaceuticals LTX-315: Lytix Biopharma Abemaciclib (LY2835219): Eli Lilly and Company Crizotinib (PF-02341066): Pfizer ABI-009: Aadi Bioscience Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb Doxorubicin with AGEN1884 and AGEN2034: Agenus Apatinib Mesylate (In Combination with Doxorubicin and Ifosfamide): Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Atezolizumab: Roche Pharma AG Spartalizumab (PDR001): Novartis Pharmaceuticals Iclusig (Ponatinib): Takeda Temozolomide (Temodar): Merck Avelumab: Merck KGaA

Phase I/II Emerging Molecules Lenvatinib (In Combination with Everolimus): Eisai SRA737: Sierra Oncology Nab-paclitaxel: Celgene Afatinib: Boehringer Ingelheim IMCnyeso (GSK01): GlaxoSmithKline/Immunocore CAR-T/TCR-T Cell Immunotherapy: Shenzhen BinDeBio Epirubicin Micelle (NC-6300; K-912): NanoCarrier Copanlisib (BAY806946): Bayer PLX9486: Plexxikon TBI-1301 (NY-ESO-1 T Cell Receptor Gene Transduced Autologous T Lymphocytes): Takara Bio Ramucirumab (LY3009806): Eli Lilly and Company TB-403: Oncurious NV TLC178: Taiwan Liposome Company Talimogene Laherparepvec (T-VEC): Amgen MEK162: Array BioPharma Neoadjuvant Durvalumab and Tremelimumab: AstraZeneca Selpercatinib (LOXO-292): Eli Lilly/Loxo Oncology



Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Eisai

Novartis

Pharma Mar

Eli Lilly

Bayer/Loxo Oncology

Bayer

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Hospira

Roche

