Kombucha Market is Anticipated to Grow from an Estimated US$ 3.4 Billion in 2023 to US$ 17.1 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kombucha market is going to reach US$ 17.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% between 2022 and 2033. The kombucha drinks market is expected to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of approximately US$ 13.7 billion by 2033.



Each year, unsafe alcohol consumption kills approximately 3 million people, accounting for 5.3% of all deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

This has resulted in a shift in consumer drinking patterns towards low- and non-alcoholic kombucha drink. Consumers, particularly Millennials, are embracing a better lifestyle and prefer non-alcoholic and healthier alternatives to alcoholic beverages. This in results boosts the kombucha sales.

Growth Guideposts

Another element boosting kombucha market profit growth is the growing demand from diabetics to cut back on the quantity of sugar they typically consume in their diet. The product gives green tea's advantages.

According to studies, regularly drinking kombucha lowers cholesterol, controls blood sugar levels, helps burn calories, and reduces belly fat. These have a substantial impact on the market's revenue growth. For beer drinkers, hard kombucha has also gained popularity as an alternative. Due to its low alcohol content, kombucha drink is a fantastic substitute for low-alcohol beverages.

Due to the numerous advantages of probiotic wellbeing, customers are turning to kombucha drink as a substitute because it is a relatively healthier option. It is available in a large number of eateries, cafes, hotels, catering establishments, and other companies.

Another important aspect driving market revenue growth is escalating demand from the hospitality industry.

Global Market Is Adjudicated by Regular Flavored Kombucha

As more people are willing to try new things, regular kombucha is in style. Variants of flavoured kombucha bottles are selling better than ever. The market's dominant category is regular kombucha.

By 2033, the herbs and spices category might potentially control a sizeable portion of the global Kombucha market. Since major companies concentrate on creating flavoured fermented kombucha tea with various distinctive kombucha flavors by blending herbs and spices.

Regional Outlook

Between 2023 and 2033, North America may hold a sizeable portion of the hard kombucha market. In terms of market share, Europe trailed North America because of its robust distribution network and rising consumer awareness in the U.S. The demand for probiotic beverages and other functional beverages is expected to increase among office workers, which could fuel the rise.

During the forecast period, the hard kombucha market is anticipated to develop at the significant CAGR of 18.5% in Asia Pacific. Due to the easy manufacture of kombucha-based drinks and rising alcoholic beverage consumption. Growing health concerns among people and a number of governments increasing discretionary expenditures to promote alcohol could fuel kombucha industry expansion.

Key Takeaways

From 2023 to 2033, the regular category may expand at a CAGR of 16.3% by flavor in the kombucha drinks market.

The glass bottles category might develop at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2023 to 2033, according to the packaging segment.

Between 2023 and 2033, the Chinese kombucha drinks market might expand at a CAGR of 16.8%, reaching US$ 744.8 million.

Kombucha sales in France may have climbed at a CAGR of 15.4% by 2033 and may total US$ 773.4 million.

By 2033, the United States kombucha drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% and reach US$ 4.6 billion.

By 2033, the United Kingdom market can have grown at a CAGR of 18%, reaching US$ 1.4 billion.

The Germany kombucha market could have expanded at a CAGR of 22.1% by 2033 and may have amounted to US$ 2.8 billion.

Competitive Landscape

A small number of significant international players have helped to consolidate the hard kombucha market. A number of businesses, including The Coca-Cola Company, Molson Coors Beverage Company, The Humm Kombucha LLC, The Hain Celestial Group, and Revive Kombucha, are concentrating on new product releases and strategic acquisitions to grow and strengthen their businesses.

Key players, who are using a variety of methods, such as new product releases, the growth of product portfolios, and mergers and acquisitions, have a majority of the market share.

Recent Development

Expansion

A firm called "GT's Living Foods" has expanded the flavour options for its synergy Kombucha line in 2021. These two new summer variations, California Citrus and Lemon Berry, have drawn interest from potential customers and helped expand the client base.

Acquisition

Tetley Harris Food Group, which was originally a division of Tata Consumers Product firm, was fully acquired by US-based Harris Tea Company in April 2021, according to an announcement. The company strives to provide comprehensive end-to-end services to its clients.

Key Segments

By Flavour:

Regular

Herbs & Spices

Citrus

Berries

Apple

Coconut & Mangoes

Flowers

Others

By Sales Channel:

Food and Drink Specialty Store

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Retail

By Packaging:

Glass Bottles

Cans

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Kombucha Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

