Global Alkoxylates Market Analysis 2023: Major Players Include Croda International, BASF, Clariant, Huntsman International and Ineos Group

Global Alkoxylates demand stood at 12.35 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 18.078 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 4.25% until 2030.

Alkoxylates are chemicals that are produced via the alkoxylation process. In the alkoxylation process compounds such as alcohols, phenols, and amines, etc. react with alkoxides to form alkoxylates. Alkoxylates are of various types depending upon the chemical undergoing the alkoxylation process.

They are alcohol alkoxylates, fatty acid alkoxylates, fatty amines alkoxylates. Among the different types of alkoxylates, alcohol alkoxylates dominate the global market due to their degradable and environmentally friendly nature.

They have application in various areas including cleaning agents, emulsifying agents, detergents, stabilizers, dispersing agents, and wetting agents, etc. Increasing demand for detergents coupled with the growing demand from other application areas is expected to drive the demand for alkoxylates during the forecast period.

Moreover, the biodegradable nature of alcohol alkoxylates is another factor influencing demand growth due to increasing awareness and government initiatives regarding environment-friendly materials.



In 2020, the spread of COVID-19 in major global economies caused nationwide lockdowns which had an impact on several industries. Detergents and cleaners were among the most affected industries during the pandemic. This had an impact on the demand for alkoxylates for the first half of 2020. Therefore, the demand for alkoxylates grew during the coronavirus pandemic from the detergents and cleaners segment due to increased awareness about health and hygiene.



Region-wise, Asia-pacific region holds the major share of global demand for alkoxylates due to the increasing demand of application industries such as detergents and cleaners. Moreover, the increasing demand for environment-friendly biodegradable materials is also an influencing factor supporting demand rise in Asia-Pacific.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of alkoxylates which covers production, demand and supply of alkoxylates market globally.

To analyse and forecast the market size of alkoxylates .

To classify and forecast global alkoxylates market based on technology, end-use and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global alkoxylates market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global alkoxylates market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of alkoxylates.

Major players for alkoxylates globally include The Dow Chemical Company, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Clariant, Huntsman International LLC., Ineos Group Limited, Solvay S.A., Royal Dutch Shell, Akzo Nobel N.V., Jiahua Chemicals Inc, Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Ethox Chemicals and Kaiser Industries Ltd



To extract data for global alkoxylates market, primary research surveys were conducted with alkoxylates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, the publisher analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for Global alkoxylates market over the coming years.



The publisher calculated alkoxylates demand globally by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast which was carried out considering imported alkoxylates, prices, materials used for production of alkoxylates . The publisher sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, etc., were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Alkoxylates Market Outlook, 2015-2030

1.1. Capacity, By Volume

1.1.1. By Company

1.2. Production, By Volume

1.2.1. By Company

1.3. Operating Efficiency

1.3.1. By Company



2. Global Alkoxylates Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

2.1. By Type

2.2. By Application

2.3. By Region

2.4. By Company

3. North America Alkoxylates Market Outlook, 2015-2030

4. North America Alkoxylates Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

5. Asia Pacific Alkoxylates Market Outlook, 2015-2030

6. Asia Pacific Alkoxylates Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

7. Europe Alkoxylates Market Outlook, 2015-2030

8. Europe Alkoxylates Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

9. MEA Alkoxylates Market Outlook, 2015-2030

10. MEA Alkoxylates Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

11. South America Alkoxylates Market Outlook, 2015-2030

12. South America Alkoxylates Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

13. By Region



