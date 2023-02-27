Global Smart Parking Market Intelligence Report to 2030 - Featuring Cleverciti Systems, Conduent, Cubic, Digiteum and FlashParking Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Parking Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Parking Market is projected to reach USD 20,705.27 million by 2030 from USD 5,333.66 million in 2022, at a CAGR 18.47% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions.



In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

The Americas Smart Parking Market size was estimated at USD 1,860.38 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 2,160.52 million in 2023, at a CAGR 18.33% to reach USD 7,153.67 million by 2030.

The Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Market size was estimated at USD 1,614.90 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 1,894.07 million in 2023, at a CAGR 18.62% to reach USD 6,333.74 million by 2030.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Market size was estimated at USD 1,858.38 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 2,169.00 million in 2023, at a CAGR 18.48% to reach USD 7,217.85 million by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the Global Smart Parking Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan.



This research report categorizes the Global Smart Parking Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Sensor Technology:

Image Sensor

Radar Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Type:

Off-Street

On-Street

Solution:

License Plate Recognition

Parking Reservation Management

Security and Surveillance

Valet Parking Management

Vertical:

Commercial

Government

Residential

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Colorado Florida Illinois Massachusetts New York North Carolina Ohio Pennsylvania Texas Washington

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Company Usability Profiles:

Amano Corporation

Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions GmbH by Robert Bosch GmbH

CivicSmart, Inc.

Cleverciti Systems GmbH

Conduent, Inc.

Cubic Corporation

Digiteum

FlashParking, Inc.

Flowbird Group

Flowbird S.A.S.

IEM SA

IPS Group, Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Klaus Multiparking GmbH

Nedap Identification Systems

ParkNow LLC

Siemens AG

SKIDATA AG

Smart Parking Limited

Stanley Robotics SAS

SWARCO AG

T2 Systems, Inc.

TKH Group N.V.

Total Parking Solutions Ltd.

UKCPS Ltd

Urbiotica

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5333.66 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20705.27 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.4% Regions Covered Global

