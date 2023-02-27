Global Smart Parking Market Intelligence Report to 2030 - Featuring Cleverciti Systems, Conduent, Cubic, Digiteum and FlashParking Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Parking Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Parking Market is projected to reach USD 20,705.27 million by 2030 from USD 5,333.66 million in 2022, at a CAGR 18.47% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions.
In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Smart Parking Market size was estimated at USD 1,860.38 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 2,160.52 million in 2023, at a CAGR 18.33% to reach USD 7,153.67 million by 2030.
- The Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Market size was estimated at USD 1,614.90 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 1,894.07 million in 2023, at a CAGR 18.62% to reach USD 6,333.74 million by 2030.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Market size was estimated at USD 1,858.38 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 2,169.00 million in 2023, at a CAGR 18.48% to reach USD 7,217.85 million by 2030.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on the Global Smart Parking Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan.
This research report categorizes the Global Smart Parking Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Sensor Technology:
- Image Sensor
- Radar Sensor
- Ultrasonic Sensor
Type:
- Off-Street
- On-Street
Solution:
- License Plate Recognition
- Parking Reservation Management
- Security and Surveillance
- Valet Parking Management
Vertical:
- Commercial
- Government
- Residential
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Colorado
- Florida
- Illinois
- Massachusetts
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Washington
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- Amano Corporation
- Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions GmbH by Robert Bosch GmbH
- CivicSmart, Inc.
- Cleverciti Systems GmbH
- Conduent, Inc.
- Cubic Corporation
- Digiteum
- FlashParking, Inc.
- Flowbird Group
- Flowbird S.A.S.
- IEM SA
- IPS Group, Inc.
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG
- Klaus Multiparking GmbH
- Nedap Identification Systems
- ParkNow LLC
- Siemens AG
- SKIDATA AG
- Smart Parking Limited
- Stanley Robotics SAS
- SWARCO AG
- T2 Systems, Inc.
- TKH Group N.V.
- Total Parking Solutions Ltd.
- UKCPS Ltd
- Urbiotica
- Xerox Holdings Corporation
Report Metrics:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|189
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$5333.66 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$20705.27 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
