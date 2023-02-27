The United States (USA) Warehouse Automation Market Driven by Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Demand, Expands at Double-Digit CAGR, According to Makreo Research

Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even after the virus's spread, the United States warehouse automation market grew favourably in 2020. Over the period of 2018–2022, the US warehouse market's revenue increased by USD 3.55 billion at a double-digit CAGR.

By 2023, it is expected that the global market for warehouse automation technology which includes robotics, logistics, palletizing, sorting, and other technologies will be worth USD 21.7 billion. The market for automating warehouses will grow as more organisations and procedures adopt automation.

Presently, more than 80% of warehouses lack automation. Comparatively, only 5% of warehouses use sophisticated automation technologies and procedures, and only 15% of warehouses are automated. As a result, the ecosystem of warehousing automation has a considerable market potential.

COVID-19 is a Driver of The Need for Automation

The COVID-19 pandemic's most significant direct effect on business was the shift of consumers to online shopping, which increased demand for eCommerce warehouse and distribution services. Warehouses had to contend with their own labour shortages, supply chain issues, and transportation problems in addition to trying to meet rising demand, which caused a variety of ongoing challenges. For warehouses to thrive in a constantly changing and unexpected environment, flexibility is essential. The pandemic has compelled businesses to review and restructure their logistics systems. Also, a lot of people elect to use warehouse automation technologies.



Techniques for Automating Warehouses in Response to COVID-19

Robots that collaborate: Cobots, or collaborative robots, work alongside humans in warehouses to increase output, speed, and error reduction. These techniques increased warehouse productivity by 30%, per a Darex study. Cobots can be used in warehouses for operations including picking, packing, inspecting, and palletizing.

Automatic guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots: Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) work independently in warehouses. They use sensors that decode and understand their environment to accomplish this. Automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) go along established paths with an operator on board. Both AMRs and AGVs are used in warehouses to complete laborious, repetitive tasks.

Key Facts of the United States

The amount of FDI that entered the United States during Q2 2022 totaled USD 72 billion.

The entire urban population has increased gradually over the previous five years at an annualised rate of 0.8%, and is anticipated to reach 277.4 million people in 2022.

As of January 2022, 92.0% of the US population was online.

Compared to 2021, when 36,000 jobs were added each month, the employment in transportation and warehousing expanded by an average of 17,000 in 2022.

Amazon is the market leader in robot-driven warehouses, with more than 200,000 mobile robots installed throughout its facilities.

According to a Bank of America report, robots are likely to perform 45% of manufacturing operations by 2025. By 2020, there will be 50 billion connected gadgets, which means that the growth of artificial intelligence will hasten this process even more.

The expected expansion in e-proportion commerce's share of total U.S. food sales to 21.5% by 2025 from 13% in 2021 will be a major factor driving demand for cold storage, particularly within the grocery distribution industry.

Market Competition in the US Warehouse Automation Industry

Dematic, Daifuku, Honeywell Intelligrated, Omron Adept Technologies, Invia Robotics, KUKA AG, Vanderlande Industries, Knapp AG, Swisslog Holding AG, SSI Schaefer Locus Robotics, and Fetch Robotics Inc. are key companies covered in the US warehouse automation industry.

Dematic is still the top business in the US, followed by Daifuku and other businesses. Sales also showed the effects of the decrease in investments in the semiconductor and flat-panel industries, although Daifuku is experiencing an increase in projects from the e-commerce business and a spike in revenue in line with the larger-scale systems being demanded.

In a study titled "United States Warehouse Automation Market Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) by Technology: AGV, AMR, Picking Systems, Storage Systems, Conveyor & Sortation Systems" Makreo Research examined the warehouse automation market. The influence of macroeconomic and microeconomic scenarios has been coupled with qualitative and quantitative methodologies used in market assessment. We have examined the effects of the pre-COVID and post-COVID situation as the market has undergone numerous changes recently following the COVID-19 eruption, which gave the market a suggestive push. Future prospects have been evaluated while taking into account a variety of influencing factors and predicted market opportunities.

Period of Study 2018-2022 : Past and Present Scenario



2023-2028 : Future Outlook Market Assessment: The report examines the Warehouse Automation market in terms of market revenue and further breakdown into market segmentation by type (Public Warehouse & Private Warehouse), By level, By Technologies (AGV vs AMR, Picking Systems, Storage Systems, Conveyor & Sortation System, Palletizing & Depalletizing, WMS, AIDC and Others). Country Assessed United States EPTD & Market Dynamics We have studied co-relation of major independent factors those have been covered under the sections: EPTD Analysis (Economic, Political, Technological and Demographic Factors)

Macro Economic Factors

Market Trends and Developments Players Listed Dematic, Daifuku, Honeywell Intelligrated, Omron Adept Technologies, Invia Robotics, KUKA AG, Vanderlande industries, Knapp AG, Swisslog Holding AG, SSI Schaefer Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics Inc

Key Questions Answered

How US Warehouse Automation market is coping up with the economy set back led by COVID-19? How has the US economy performed in the past, and what is the expectation for future growth? What is the current situation of the industry and at what rate has the income from the Warehouse Automation market increased in the past? What is the projected growth rate and revenue for the US warehouse automation industry through 2028? Who are the major players operating in the Warehouse Automation market and how these players are contributing to the industry? What technology is most important for driving up demand for warehouse automation in the US? Which key sectors make use of warehouse automation services? How do AGV and AMR technologies fit into the US warehouse automation market?





