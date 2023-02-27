Building Management System Global Market Intelligence Report 2023: Sector to Reach $33.8 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Management System Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Building Management System Market is projected to reach USD 33.83 billion by 2030 from USD 12.73 billion in 2022, at a CAGR 12.98% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions.



In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

The Americas Building Management System Market size was estimated at USD 3,702.19 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 4,166.79 million in 2023, at a CAGR 12.91% to reach USD 9,780.95 million by 2030.

The Asia-Pacific Building Management System Market size was estimated at USD 4,261.57 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 4,825.19 million in 2023, at a CAGR 13.08% to reach USD 11,394.49 million by 2030.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Building Management System Market size was estimated at USD 4,773.99 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 5,382.70 million in 2023, at a CAGR 12.96% to reach USD 12,657.79 million by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the Global Building Management System Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.

Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan.



This research report categorizes the Global Building Management System Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Component:

Hardware

Service

Software

Operation Module:

Electric Power Control

Elevators

Fire Alarm & Response

HVAC

Lighting Control

Plumbing & Water Monitoring

Security & Observation

Deployment:

On-Cloud

On-Premise

Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Company Usability Profiles:

ABB Limited

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Arloid Automation Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

BuildingIQ, Inc.

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Delta Controls Inc.

GridPoint, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Johnson Controls International PLC

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Technovator International Limited

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Global

