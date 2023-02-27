Global Myopia & Presbyopia Treatment Market 2022 to 2027: Emerging Developments with Introduction of Advanced Lenses Such as Implantable Contact Lenses Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Myopia & Presbyopia Treatment Market (2022-2027) by Treatment, Indication, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Myopia & Presbyopia Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 18.18 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 25.97 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.39%



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Optical Group, AbbVie, Inc., Accu-Lens, Inc., Alcon Vision, LLC, Arctic Vision, Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Carl Zeiss Ag, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Myopia & Presbyopia Treatment Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $25.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Vision Impairment

Rising Geriatric Population

Minimally Invasive Alternative for Presbyopia Correction

Restraints

High Cost Associated with the Treatment

Opportunities

Increasing Market Amalgamation Activity

Emerging Developments with Introduction of Advanced Lenses Such as Implantable Contact Lenses

Challenges

Lack of Early Diagnosis and Product Recalls

Market Segmentation



The Global Myopia & Presbyopia Treatment Market is segmented based on Treatment, Indication, and Geography.

By Treatment, the market is classified into Contact Lenses, Medication, Prescription Lenses, and Surgery.

By Indication, the market is classified into Myopia, and Presbyopia.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Optical Group

AbbVie, Inc.

Accu-Lens, Inc.

Alcon Vision, LLC

Arctic Vision

Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Ag

CooperVision, Inc.

Essilor Group

Euclid Systems Corp.

Eyenovia, Inc.

Haag-Streit Group

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Menicon Co., Ltd.

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Topcon Corp.

Tylock-George Eye Care & Laser Center

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ag

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kl35t4-myopia-and?w=12

