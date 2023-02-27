Society6 Partners with Tillys on Exclusive Apparel Collection from Emerging Black Artists

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society6 , the artist-driven online marketplace featuring made-to-order products in home décor, wall art, apparel and accessories, has partnered with Tillys to create an exclusive collection of RSQ tees and sweatshirts in honor of Black History Month. The collection features an assortment of seven designs from three emerging Black artists: Manzel Bowman, Sabrena Khadija, and Eelise Ndri.



Select designs from the collaboration and several additional designs and products from the featured artists are available on Society6.com . All items from the collection are available for purchase on Tillys.com and in select Tillys stores.

“This is a very special collaboration for Society6 as we are always looking for interesting and innovative ways to partner with like-minded brands and showcase the outstanding work from our talented artist community,” said Julie Matrat, General Manager of Society6. “Celebrating and providing a platform for Black artists and other underrepresented artist communities all year round has always been part of Society6 DNA and we are thrilled to be able to amplify that initiative with this collection.”

This collection is part of Society6’s new expanded apparel category which includes new unisex silhouettes, various tee and hoodie styles, sweatpants, joggers, a kids collection, and more. Society6 is currently working with Tillys to create an additional artist series and finalizing an upcoming exclusive Pride apparel collaboration.

For more information on Society6, visit Society6.com .

Additional photos accompanying this announcement are available for download at https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/7fcmtlbjk1c5r5q976zvy/h?dl=0&rlkey=2hhdsjg6qba94ltgxfibpifr9

About Society6

Society6 is an artist-driven online marketplace selling art, home decor, accessories and apparel, where design comes first and there's a style for every personality. Society6 offers a platform to shop unique designs from hundreds of thousands of independent artists from around the world, and every purchase made pays an artist. Each item is made-to-order and artist designs are available on more than 75 premium products, including art prints, wall tapestries, throw pillows, yoga mats, duvet covers, and more. To learn more, please visit www.society6.com .

About Tillys

Tillys is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging and proprietary brands rooted in an active and outdoor lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and, as of November 18, 2022, operated 248 total stores across 33 states, and its website, www.tillys.com .

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good and Livestrong.com ), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

Media Contacts:

Alexa Stark

EJ Media Group

Alexa@ejmediagroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da068768-c556-4ae4-b927-002f3576a220

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79da72e5-9eac-4468-a5e4-47652190b831

The photos are also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.