EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will present at the following upcoming conferences:
- Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Forum: Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, March 6, 2023
Time: 9:10 a.m. ET
- Guggenheim 4th Annual Healthy Altitudes Summit
Forum: Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
A webcast and subsequent archived replay of each fireside chat, when available, may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. The proven Durasert drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products, including YUTIQ® for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis, which is currently marketed by the Company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
