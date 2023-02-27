Cerence Partners with Yanfeng to Simplify In-Car Communication for SAIC-GM in its Buick CENTURY

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it will partner with Yanfeng Visteon Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. to provide AI-powered communication technologies for SAIC-GM’s Buick CENTURY. Yanfeng will leverage Cerence In-Car Communication (ICC) as part of an innovative infotainment system designed specifically for the Buick CENTURY, making SAIC-GM one of the first automakers to leverage ICC in China.



Cerence ICC is an AI-powered intercom system that optimizes conversations taking place inside the vehicle, making it easier for the driver and front passenger to communicate with those in the rear rows through embedded microphones and the Buick CENTURY’s speaker system. Integrated with the Yanfeng infotainment system, Cerence ICC picks up speech, processes and cleans it up, and plays it over the speakers in the designated zone, all in an instant. This alleviates the need for shouting or turning around to talk, both unsafe activities that can lead to distracted driving.

“In a luxury car like the Buick CENTURY, the modern driver demands that the technology features be on par with the look and feel of the car itself,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “Voice technologies like Cerence ICC are some of those seemingly small details that make a huge impact for high-end car drivers. We’re proud to partner with Yanfeng and SAIC-GM to deliver exciting, intuitive features that further elevate the in-car experience for Buick CENTURY drivers.”

“The Buick CENTURY has long been synonymous with luxury, and we are proud to support SAIC-GM as they continue to focus on meaningful enhancements to the driving experience that delight their drivers and their passengers,” said Sun Jie, deputy general manager of Yanfeng. “We’re thrilled to work with Cerence, a proven leader in the space, to bring a technology-forward, voice-powered experience to Buick drivers.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world.

