First Watch Elevates Brunch With New Restaurant in Conroe, Texas

CONROE, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch, the leading Daytime Dining concept with more than 445 restaurants nationwide, announced today it has opened a new location in Conroe, Texas. The new breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, which seats more than 150 customers and features an expansive dining room, covered patio and bar, is located at 449 S. Loop 336 W, Ste. 1000, Conroe, Texas, 77304, and employs approximately 30 people.

First Watch's curated menu takes an elevated approach to traditional and innovative offerings that are made to order using farm fresh ingredients. The menu includes crave-able items such as Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. The new restaurant will offer healthy, flavorful favorites like house-made granola and pico de gallo, organic greens, house-roasted vegetables, cage-free eggs and 100% fresh-squeezed orange juice as well as more indulgent, traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings.

First Watch Conroe also offers options from the restaurant's juice bar - including the best-selling Morning Meditation (made with orange, lemon, turmeric, organic ginger, agave nectar and beet) - juiced in-house daily using only the highest quality fruits and vegetables. The new restaurant features First Watch's rapidly expanding alcoholic beverage program, which allows guests to enjoy refreshing cocktails featuring its fresh juices like the Vodka Kale Tonic (gluten-free vodka, fresh juiced kale, Fuji apple, English cucumber and lemon) and signature creations such as the Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk (coconut rum, cold brew coffee, coconut milk and agave nectar).

The concept also offers a revolving seasonal menu, following the sun includes the highest quality ingredients, wherever and whenever they are in season, which has items like the Crab Avocado Toast, Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast, Elote Mexican Street Corn Hash and Watermelon Wake-Up fresh juice, among many others.

To celebrate the opening of the new Conroe location, customers who dine in-restaurant during its first five days in business will receive free coffee with their meal. In addition, the first 120 customers to visit the new restaurant will also receive a custom, reusable travel mug.

The interior brightly builds upon First Watch's Urban Farm design prototype with the addition of warm blue tones, quartz countertops and a subway-tile backsplash. A grab-and-go retail area will showcase Sweet Street's new line of GMO-free, additive-free desserts for purchase and the concept's socially responsible and award-winning Project Sunrise coffee, grown by independent groups of female farmers in Colombia, called the Mujeres en Café. Communal tables as well as patio and bar seating make First Watch a great place for guests to work remotely in an approachable atmosphere.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. The restaurant also offers customers complimentary newspapers and free Wi-Fi Internet access. For more information about First Watch, its menu offerings or to find the nearest location, visit firstwatch.com.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local "Best Breakfast" and "Best Brunch" accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farmstand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Vodka Kale Tonic and its famous Million Dollar Bacon. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, recognized with ADP's coveted Culture at Work award and named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine's Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. There are more than 470 First Watch restaurants in 29 states and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world's largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.



About Mac Haik Enterprises LTD (MHE)

Mac Haik Restaurant Group (MHRG) is a division of Mac Haik Enterprises LTD (MHE), a diversified holding company based in Houston, TX. MHE is an investor in two rapidly growing fast casual restaurant brands, Original ChopShop and Slapfish, and one of the largest franchisees of First Watch Restaurants. MHE also owns Mac Haik Outdoor Media, Mac Haik Hospitality, and Mac Haik Automotive Group which encompasses 24 car dealerships. The overall MHE companies employ over 3,000 employees. To learn more about MHRG, please visit www.machaik-enterprises.com.

