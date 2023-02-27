ProEV™ Announces Partnership with Phillips Innovations

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProEV™, a division of Electrical Components International (ECI), the North American leader in high-voltage cable and wire harnesses for the electric industrial vehicle market, has announced a new partnership with Phillips Innovations, a division of Phillips Industries and a leading innovator and manufacturer of advanced low-voltage electrical and air brake system components.

The partnership aims to develop hybridized, pre-kitted low-voltage and high-voltage harness assemblies for Class 8 electric and fuel-cell trucks and trailers. It will combine ProEV™'s expertise in electric vehicle technology and high-voltage harnesses with Phillips Industries' experience in Class 8 commercial truck and trailer electrical components.

"As the industry rapidly shifts towards electrification, we at ProEV™ are excited to announce our partnership with Phillips. This collaboration will provide Class 8 truck and trailer customers with advanced high-voltage technology, global customer support, and innovative technical expertise," said Jarred Knecht, President of ProEV™, a Division of Electrical Components International.

"As we launched Phillips Innovations, it was important for us to align with partners who we believe to be the best in the industry," said Rob Phillips, CEO of Phillips Industries. "ProEV™ has a reputation for best-in-class high-voltage harnesses with a forward-looking focus on EV harnessing. By joining our companies in partnership, we are bringing our existing customers a truly integrated solution. We can't wait to see where this partnership will take us in the future."

For more information on ProEV™ and Phillips Innovations, visit their websites at www.proelectricvehicle.com and www.phillipsind.com.

About ProEV™, a division of Electrical Components International

ProEV™, a division of Electrical Components International (ECI), is the North American leader in high-voltage cable and wire harnesses for the electric industrial vehicle market. The company serves global EV players in the development and manufacturing of their vehicle platforms. ECI is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies and other critical engineered components for diverse markets. With 25,000 employees and 40 manufacturing locations worldwide, ECI creates smart, connected and electrified solutions that enable the most advanced technologies to solve the most complex challenges. To learn more about ProEV, visit https://proelectricvehicle.com.

About Phillips Industries

Based in Santa Fe Springs, CA, USA, Phillips Industries is a leading manufacturer of advanced electrical and air brake system components for the commercial truck and trailer industry. For 95 years, Phillips Industries has been the benchmark for quality and innovation. Phillips products come standard or are spec'd on nearly 100% of Class 8 trucks and more than 80% of trailers manufactured in North America. The evolving needs of commercial vehicle operators continue to drive product development to address the changing dynamics of the industry. Supporting this shifting technology landscape, Phillips Innovations, its newest strategic business unit and separate company within Phillips Family Holdings, acts as an accelerator for bringing market-leading sustainable technology and trailer vision products into the Phillips platform, collaborating with some of the most advanced technology trailblazers to develop original and inventive solutions for the transportation industry. Phillips has manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its manufacturing facilities have earned top-quality accreditations, including ISO/IATF 16949 and ISO 14001, and have received multiple prestigious customer awards. Phillips maintains active memberships and leadership positions in key industry associations, including ATA, TMC, SAE, MEMA, NTDA, HDMA, and various state trucking associations. For more information, please visit www.phillipsind.com. Follow and subscribe to Phillips Industries on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

