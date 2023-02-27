The Wall Street Journal Presents Its Flagship Journal House at MWC Barcelona 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journal House, The Wall Street Journal’s experiential pop-up activation and thought-leadership hub, will welcome tech leaders from around the world at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona , one of the largest and most influential mobile industry and technology events.



"Journal House truly represents the power of both The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones brands," said Almar Latour, Chief Executive Officer of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal. "We're delighted to host this event in Barcelona and bring to life how our news, data and analytics offerings can help business leaders and professionals make better decisions."

Making its inaugural visit to MWC, Journal House offers attendees space and time to connect with peers and catch unscripted interviews with the decision makers at the forefront of tech’s biggest transformations.

“Journal House is the living manifestation of The Wall Street Journal, convening unmatched audiences at some of the most prestigious events across the globe,” said Leigh Gilmore, General Manager of Live Journalism for Dow Jones. “We are thrilled to bring this immersive space to Mobile World Congress where guests can hear directly from reporters, partners and thought leaders on the most provocative issues in tech.”

As part of the scheduled programming, WSJ Senior Personal Technology Columnist Joanna Stern will host several interviews with industry leaders as an extension of her Tech Things with Joanna Stern newsletter . Featured guests include: Cristiano Amon, President & CEO, Qualcomm; Nadia Calviño Santamaría, First Vice President of the Government of Spain and Minister for the Economy and Digital Transformation; Patrick Chomet, EVP, Mobile Business Experience, Samsung Electronics; and Cher Wang, Co-Founder, Chairwoman and CEO of HTC.

View the full programming here . The pop-up activation will have a prominent position at MWC, located within Networking Garden 5, the main thoroughfare for attendees, between the north and south access points.

About Journal House:

Launched at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos in 2019, Journal House is The Wall Street Journal’s home away from home during the most notable gatherings around the world. Featuring a pop-up newsroom, networking lounge and thought-leadership hub, Journal House offers newsmakers and industry leaders both space and time to catch up with peers and exchange notes–and anecdotes–from the events of the day. Since its launch, Journal House has grown exponentially, with further activations in Davos in 2020, 2022 and 2023; Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2019 and 2022; Singapore Season in 2019; and COP27 in 2022.

About The Wall Street Journal:

The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, podcast and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. & world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports, and health. It holds 38 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism. The Wall Street Journal is published by Dow Jones, a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

Contact:

Jessica Mara

Director, Communications

jessica.mara@dowjones.com



