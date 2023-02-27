Acoustic Booths Market is Anticipated to Attain a Value of USD 23.01 Billion by Growing at a CAGR of 3.5% During 2022-2028; Growing Noise Pollution and Rising Hearing Disorders to Elevate Market Growth

Westford USA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The acoustic booths market in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to lead the market by gaining sizable market revenue during the forecast period. Owing to the region's increasing industrialization and demand for industrial automation, noise control solutions including acoustic enclosures and acoustic booths are experiencing greater market potential opportunities. The market is anticipated to be fueled by factors that largely result in consumers becoming more conscious of the negative impacts of noise on productivity, quality of life, and sleep. Regarding noise isolation and environmental management, additional elements like governmental regulations are essential to the growth of the acoustic booths and enclosures market. Furthermore, it is predicted that rising noise pollution-related hearing disorders will spur market expansion.

SkyQuest’s latest insights show that almost one-quarter of those who have hearing loss attribute their condition to noise, which is the most prevalent cause of acquired hearing loss. An estimated 12.4% of infants and adolescents aged 6 to 20 (or roughly 5.1 million) and 16% of adults aged 20 to 70 (or roughly 25 million) experience permanent hearing loss due to noise exposure.

Acoustic booths are separate, sound-proofed area that is self-contained. The advantage of the booths is in their adaptability: they arrive flat-packed and are put together quickly, they don't have to adhere to building codes, and they can be relocated around the workspace floor plan. Acoustic booths are more flexible and quicker to construct without the need of tools than pods, making them easier to shape and configure.

Hospital and Clinic Segment to Dominate Market Growth Owing Rising Demand for Patient Care

The market for acoustic booths is anticipated to be dominated by the hospital and clinic segment. The hospital and clinic sector is predicted to represent a considerable percentage of the global acoustic booth market as a result of the increasing demand for patient care. As patient comfort levels become more of a concern, hospitals and clinics are finding themselves in need of noise-canceling and reduction booths.

The acoustic booths market in Asia Pacific region is predicted to gain the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to increasing urbanization, rising industrialization, and the growing noise pollution owing to industries and automobiles, particularly in major countries like China, India, Japan, and Korea are predicted to boost the market growth. SkyQuest found that more than 4.1 million complaints about noise pollution from metropolitan areas were made to China's various government departments in 2021, with roughly 61% of the instances involving residential complexes and public places.

Industry Segment to Gain Sizable Market Share Due to Increasing Industries and Machinery Noise

The industry segment is also predicted to retain a sizable portion of the market due to concerns about public safety and the need to lessen the escalating noise pollution created by heavy machinery in the industries. An elevated standard of life is predicted to increase demand for acoustic booths that foster quiet settings. Further, the growing industrialization and the rising investment by the key market players in the segment are predicted to boost the segment growth.

The acoustic booths market in Europe region is predicted to gain a sizeable market share during the forecast period. Furthermore, a developed industrial base in countries like the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, as well as the expanding demand for soundproofing in these countries' sectors, are what are fuelling the demand for acoustic insulation in Europe. Additionally, the rising adoption of soundproof video conferencing rooms in offices, the increasing need for noise-proof facilities in homes and theatres, and the growing investment by key market players in acoustic booths are predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The most recent acoustic booths market research provides a thorough analysis of the top rivals in the market, including their alliances, mergers, and creative business policies and tactics. The study also gives a comprehensive evaluation of the market shares of the leading segments and a thorough geographic analysis of the industry. This study also offers helpful insights into the market's current situation, including its size, potential for growth, and major trends.

Key Developments in the Acoustic Booths Market

The market's first fully connected acoustic booth was introduced by Framery in February 2021. In an era where video conferences are seeing a sharp increase in popularity, the recently released device, Framery One, is one of the first 100% connected acoustic booths on the market. Any office design that seeks to keep up with modern trends should use it.

Even before the opening match on Day 1 of the playoffs at this year's DOTA 2 The International (TI), concerns were expressed about the lack of soundproof booths on the main stage. The community was incensed by the problem and the apparent unfair advantage it gave those playing on stage by the time all of the matches were finished.

To create a new, quieter workplace setting that would make its rooms more enjoyable to work in, Meta sought the help of architects, design firms, and furniture manufacturers. The increase in noise motivated Meta to do so.

