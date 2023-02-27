3D Printed Surgical Models Global Market Report 2022: Demand For Minimally Invasive Procedures Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printed Surgical Models Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Specialty (Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery), by Technology (SLA, CJP, FDM), by Material (Metals, Plastics), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D printed surgical models market size is expected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2030., registering a CAGR of 14.8% in the forecast period. The market for 3D printed surgical models has grown as a result of the increased demand for technological advancements in surgical instruments, techniques, 3D printed materials, and individualized healthcare.

The use of 3D printed surgical models in the medical industry for planning endovascular aneurysm repair, tumor excision, and the cure for trauma injuries in orthopedic surgery has improved market statistics for 3D printed surgical models.



Surgeons are particularly intrigued by 3D-printed surgical models as they can speed up operations and increase accuracy. 25 studies utilizing 3D-printed surgical guides showed a mean time savings of 23 minutes, while seven research using 3D-printed anatomic models in surgical care showed a mean time saving of 62 minutes.

Academic Radiology published the results of this investigation. Furthermore, the rising spending on healthcare by governments worldwide aids surgeons in performing surgery successfully and precisely, leading to a rise in the number of successful treatments. The surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures has been the primary factor driving the industry expansion for 3D printed surgical models throughout the predicted timeframe.



Due to technological improvements and advances in the medical sciences, the market is growing. The industry share is being driven by an older population and a global need for minimally invasive surgery. On the other hand, it is anticipated that the high cost of the technology will limit the demand. The increased utilization of refurbished and recycled equipment is also anticipated to limit industry growth during the forecast period. The pandemic has caused a decline in the demand for goods and equipment, which affected new investments in the healthcare sector.



Due to strict lockdown restrictions in the nation and the product's disrupted supply chain, medical devices also saw low sales and revenue in the first half of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the industry in 2020 as it caused delays in elective procedures and increased financial burden on hospitals. However, there was a spike in elective operations in 2021, indicating a gain in surgical procedure demand following COVID-19, which is expected to favorably impact industry growth.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Number Of Patients Having Osteoarthritis

Rising Technological Advancement

Demand For Minimally Invasive Procedures

Market Restraints

High Cost Of Devices



3D Printed Surgical Models Market Report Highlights

The orthopedic surgery segment dominated the industry in 2021 due to the growing geriatric population and increased prevalence & incidence of orthopedic illnesses

The Fused Deposition Modeling(FDM) segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period. FDM printers are economical in medical 3D printing labs, which aids the segment dominance

FDM technology is a sort of material extrusion technology that is perfect for doctors since it is quick, simple to use, office-friendly, and allows for low-cost prototype development

North America dominated the global industry in 2021 owing to the rising cases of chronic disorders, technological advances in healthcare, and the high geriatric population in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing patient population, supportive government initiatives, and rising disposable income

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $530.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1600 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 3D Printed Surgical Models Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope



Chapter 4 3D Printed Surgical Models Market: Specialty Segment Analysis

4.1 3D Printed Surgical Models: Specialty Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.2 Cardiac Surgery/Interventional Cardiology

4.3 Gastroenterology Endoscopy of Esophageal

4.4 Neurosurgery

4.5 Orthopedic Surgery

4.6 Reconstructive Surgery

4.7 Surgical Oncology

4.8 Transplant Surgery



Chapter 5 3D Printed Surgical Models Market: Technology Segment Analysis

5.1 3D Printed Surgical Models: Technology Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2 Stereolithography (SLA)

5.3 ColorJet Printing (CJP)

5.4 MultiJet/PolyJet Printing

5.5 Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 3D Printed Surgical Models Market: Market Segment Analysis

6.1 3D Printed Surgical Models: Market Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2 Polymer

6.3 Metal

6.4 Plastics

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 3D Printed Surgical Models Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems, Inc.

Lazarus 3D, LLC

Osteo3D

Axial3D

Onkos Surgical

Formlabs

Materialise Nv

3D Lifeprints U.K. Ltd.

