Global Elastomeric Infusion Pump Market - Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Elastomeric Infusion Pump Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2028.



The major factors driving the growth of the global elastomeric infusion pump market are the increasing number of orthopedic procedures and surgeries, rising demand for small disposable ambulatory elastomeric infusion pumps, technological advancements to launch novel elastomeric infusion pumps, and rising prevalence of cancer cases and chronic diseases.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Elastomeric Infusion Pump Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, ambulatory surgical centers are expected to be the largest segment in the global elastomeric infusion pump market from 2023 to 2028.

As per the application, the pain management segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global elastomeric infusion pump market from 2023 to 2028.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market.

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028].

Ambu A/s, Avanos Medical Inc., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Werfenlife SA (LeVenton SAU), Nipro Corporation, Woo Young Medical Co., Epic Medical Pte Ltd, Daiken Medical Co. Ltd, and Smiths Medical Inc. among others are some of the key players in the global elastomeric infusion pump market.





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-elastomeric-infusion-pumps-market

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Continuous Rate Elastomeric Pumps

Variable Rate Elastomeric Pumps

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Pain Management

Chemotherapy

Chelation Therapy

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com