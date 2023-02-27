Global Trends in Optical Sorter Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 5.42 Billion By 2030, With 10.0% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Optical Sorter Market, By Type (Cameras, Lasers, NIR, Hyperspectral cameras & Combined Sorters, Others); By Platform (Freefall, Belt, Lane, Hybrid); By Application (Food, Recycling, Mining) By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global optical sorter market size & share was valued at USD 2.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.42 Billion By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

What is Optical Sorter? How Big is Optical Sorter Market Size & Share?

Overview

An optical sorter is a device that automatically sorts objects based on visual criteria. Optical sorters are often found in manufacturing and food processing facilities. The rapidly rising demand for the optical sorter market can be attributed to the fact that it finds blemishes in products and removes unsatisfactory items from the manufacturing process. These flaws may be merely superficial, or they might indicate that the product is defective or unsafe.

There is a rising demand for products from food packers, cultivators, and food processing units for optimum sorting systems of items by minimizing wastage. It also reduces the process and delivery time required for sorting food items. They are used for discovering flaws and distinguishing between different types. These sorters use reflected light with specified wavelengths to emphasize the distinction between rejected and accepted products.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Buhler Group

Cimbria Heid GmbH

CP Manufacturing Inc

GREEFA

Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

Key Technology Inc. (Duravant Company)

MSS Inc.

CP Manufacturing Inc.

National Recovery

NEWTEC

Pellence ST

Raytec Vision S.p.A.

Satake Corporation

Sesotec GmbH

STEINERT Global

TOMRA Sorting ASA

Key factors driving market growth

Increasing efficiency by using automation to push the market

In the modern era, the trend of automation is rapidly increasing. The optical sorter market size is expanding due to companies enhancing their performance by eliminating errors and increasing efficiency by using automation. Several sectors are focusing on automation to speed up operations along with maintaining the quality of the final products. Growing automation is the main optical sorter target industries such as recycling, food, and mining which is a favorable indicator for the growth of the market.

Optical sorters may now improve product quality, increase yield, and better understand parts of processing processes due to recent improvements in sensing technologies and intelligent software. Optical sorter market sales are soaring as new software is focusing on user-friendly systems that provide processors the ability to set rejection requirements. Advanced statistics as well as data analysis tools are widely available for monitoring optical sorter performance parameters.

Recent trends influencing the market

Wide usage in processing harvested goods to drive the market

Pharmaceutical production, tobacco processing, nutraceutical production, mining, garbage recycling, and other industries use optical sorting technology. These methods continue to be widely used in processing harvested goods such as potatoes, fruits, vegetables, and nuts. They offer non-destructive inspection which is advantageous in these end-user sectors where maintaining good quality is crucial.

Another critical factor fuelling market demand is the increased desire to reduce delivery and processing times. Optical sorting helps enhance product quality, maximize throughput, and increase yields lowering labor costs compared to human sorting, which is arbitrary and unpredictable.

Segmentation assessment

The food segment is anticipated to be the most significant revenue grosser

Based on application, the food segment is anticipated to be the most significant revenue grosser. Optical sorter market demand is on the rise as it aids the food business in reducing the danger of contamination from any foreign material hence improving food safety on the manufacturing line among food processors and manufacturers. The escalating desire to increase production capacity by reducing delivery and processing time drives demand for optical sorters in the food market.

Hyperspectral cameras and combined sorter segment is expected to dominate the market

Based on type, the hyperspectral cameras and combined sorter segment is expected to dominate the market. Optical sorter market trends include this technology improving the removal of foreign material and EVM extraneous vegetable matter, often with meager fall reject rates. Detection of rock minerals and detecting foreign substances in food processing are the most employed hyperspectral imaging technique.

Optical Sorter Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 5.42 Billion Market size value in 2021 USD 2.40 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 10.0% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Buhler Group, Cimbria Heid GmbH, CP Manufacturing Inc, GREEFA, Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc., Key Technology Inc. (Duravant Company), MSS, Inc. (CP Manufacturing, Inc.), National Recovery, NEWTEC, Pellence ST, Raytec Vision S.p.A., Satake Corporation, Sesotec GmbH, STEINERT Global, and TOMRA Sorting ASA. Segments Covered By Platform, By Type, By Application, By Region

Geographic Overview

Optical sorting solutions developed by companies in the region to propel the North American market

North America held the largest optical sorter market share due to optical sorting solutions developed by North American companies such as Key Technologies, Machinex, National Recovery Technology, and CP Global driving the market. Companies in the region are focusing on adapting new-age technologies in optical sorters, hyperspectral cameras, and metal detectors.

Optical Sorter Market, By Type (Cameras, Lasers, NIR, Hyperspectral cameras & Combined Sorters, Others); By Platform (Freefall, Belt, Lane, Hybrid); By Application (Food, Recycling, Mining) By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Satake announced the launch of its latest and largest optical sorter in size and capacity: the "NIRAMI series." NIRAMI is built with an open frame that enables easy cleaning and maintenance while preventing cross-contamination. Its huge LED operating indication helps operators quickly assess the machine's status.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the crucial companies operating the market?

What are the major industry norms influencing the development of the industry?

Which is the most propelling country in the industry?

Which application or product type will obtain progressive development possibilities during the forecast period?

What is the expected growth rate of the market during the foreseen period?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the optical sorter market report based on type, platform, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

Cameras

Lasers

NIR (near-infrared)

Hyperspectral cameras & Combined Sorters

Others

By Platform Outlook

Freefall

Belt

Lane

Hybrid

By Application Outlook

Food

Recycling

Mining

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, Spain)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

