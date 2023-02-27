Mixed Reality Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 47.45%

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mixed Reality Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mixed reality market size reached US$ 755.81 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7,767.48 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 47.45% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Mixed reality (MR) refers to an emergent technology that merges the real and virtual worlds to create new visualizations and environments where both digital and physical objects, as well as their data, can co-exist and interact with each other. It combines the best aspects of virtual and augmented reality.

Mixed reality uses a projector to project pictures onto semi-transparent materials, which are subsequently reflected back to the eye via beam-splitting equipment. It is utilized for various applications, such as maintenance and operations, design and development, production, reporting and analytics, quality control and distribution, etc. As a result, MR finds widespread utilization across several industries, including education, healthcare, architecture, aerospace and defense, etc.



The growing adoption of mixed reality in the gaming and entertainment industry to create realistic games and provide users with immersive experiences is primarily driving the global mixed reality market. In addition to this, the increasing utilization of MR in the education sector to make learning more interactive by using 3D pictures and infographics for a better understanding of concepts is further propelling the product demand.

Moreover, the extensive investments in hardware devices, platforms, and software ecosystems for replacing keyboards and flat displays with entirely new paradigms for collaboration and communication are also stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the rising use of mixed reality in architectural and interior designing to improve process efficiency and standard supply chain is creating a positive outlook for the global market.

Furthermore, the elevating utilization of MR in wearables for a variety of field operations, such as maintenance and delivery services, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the inflating usage of mixed reality in the healthcare sector to provide high-quality assistance to doctors and medical specialists in diagnosis, training, surgeries, treatments, and rehabilitation is catalyzing the growth of the market.

Additionally, several technological enhancements, including AR earbuds that filter specific real-world sounds, are also enhancing the performance of MR, allowing it to be used for a broader range of applications. This, in turn, is expected to augment the growth of the global mixed reality market over the forecasted period.



