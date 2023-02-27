Global Poultry Diagnostics Market Report 2022 to 2027: Players Include AgroBioTek Laboratories, BioChek, Bionote and Boehringer Ingelheim

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global poultry diagnostics market size reached US$ 395.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 722.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.58% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

AgroBioTek Laboratories

BioChek B.V.

Bionote Co. Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH

QIAGEN N.V.

Gezondheidsdienst voor Dieren B.V. (Royal GD)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Several poultry diseases like chronic respiratory disease (CRD), infectious bronchitis (IB), Newcastle disease (ND), avian influenza (AI), and chicken anemia (CA) can occur due to inadequate nutritious feeding of poultry birds, their lack of proper care and management, and other factors.

This can lead to significant losses in the poultry farming business. As a result, a thorough diagnosis of poultry diseases is required, which depends on the identification of vital organs, body structure, and disease symptoms and lesions.

Poultry diagnostic services generally include necropsy examination, bacteriology, mycology, serology, pathology, toxicology, and molecular tests. They also involve quality assurance testing of incoming feed ingredients, preventing infection, food infectivity, and diseases.



One of the major challenges faced by the poultry industry is the loss of productivity due to diseases, which is catalyzing the demand for prudent health management. This, along with the increasing consumption of animal-derived products and rising concerns about food security, is stimulating market growth.

Moreover, governing agencies of several countries are implementing strict health and food safety standards. Along with international organizations, they are also undertaking initiatives and launching campaigns to generate awareness about infectious diseases among poultry farmers.

This, in turn, is positively influencing the demand for diagnostic infrastructure in the poultry industry. Furthermore, with the introduction of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests that have high accuracy and cost efficiency, market participants are focusing on developing better testing tools and point-of-care (POC) diagnostics for newer ailments such as mortality syndrome.

They are also entering into strategic collaborations and acquisitions to gain a competitive landscape, which is projected to strengthen the growth of the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global poultry diagnostics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global poultry diagnostics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disease type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global poultry diagnostics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $395.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $722.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Poultry Diagnostics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Disease Type

6.1 Avian Influenza

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Avian Salmonellosis

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Avian Mycoplasmosis

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Infectious Bronchitis

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Infectious Bursal Disease

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Newcastle Disease

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Chicken Anemia

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Test Type

7.1 ELISA test

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 PCR Test

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Service

8.1 Bacteriology

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Parasitology

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Virology

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7a5nd3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment