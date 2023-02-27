EXIT Realty Expands to 40 New Markets

Woburn, MA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craig Witt, CEO-USA, EXIT Realty Corp. International, today announces the company’s expansion into forty new markets in 2022.

While some real estate companies are slowing down, laying off staff and bracing for a slowdown, EXIT continues to grow. This expansion occurred thanks to the efforts of the company’s subfranchisor regional leaders with ‘boots on the ground’ in the states where the new offices opened. EXIT’s Regional Owners shape the future of an entire state or province by leading other leaders, enriching lives, and working towards creating an empire.

“Entrepreneurs and real estate professionals are attracted to EXIT Realty because of the opportunity to earn multiple income streams, make a positive impact in their communities, and aspire to build a lifestyle that lets them live their why,” says Witt. “EXIT also provides the opportunity for those interested in merging their existing operation with or being acquired by one of EXIT’s many successful brokerages.”

The company’s aggressive growth strategy includes expansion into 100 new markets in 2023.

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $7 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.