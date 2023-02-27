Papa Murphy’s® Announces the Launch of the Double Bacon Cheddar Pizza for a Limited Time

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is launching the all-new Double Bacon Cheddar pizza nationwide beginning today through April 9, 2023.



The Double Bacon Cheddar pizza is available for a limited time and is made with Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Crispy Bacon, Green Onions, and Nacho Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Take it, bake it, and crave it—for only $12.99 (prices vary in Alaska). Guests can also choose to bundle the pizza with a 5-Cheese Bread and 2-Liter Pepsi Product. It’s the perfect pizza pairing for your college gameday gatherings.

“We can't wait for guests to try this new, innovative pizza featuring Nacho Cheddar Cheese Sauce,” said Tracey Ayres, VP of Brand and Innovation for Papa Murphy’s. “This product offers a unique twist on pizza and is bound to be a crowd favorite among kids and families.”

Get it for the bacon. Love it for the Nacho Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Now available online and in-stores at your local Papa Murphy’s.

For more information about the Double Bacon Cheddar Pizza and Bundle, visit PapaMurphys.com .

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's International ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to "Change The Way You Pizza." Papa Murphy's exists to enrich every day with unconventional moments of happiness, not only because our take ‘n’ bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients, but also providing exceptional service at over 1,161 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy's offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy's app everywhere for pick-up or delivery, also find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

Media Contact:

Lisa McNairy

communications@papamurphys.com

262-497-7166

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6ff3797-b37c-478e-9ed7-7bbd487eaa53