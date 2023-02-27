Former High Ranking Priest Casting Spell's Now Teaches Christian's How to Walk a Prayerful Life Against Dark Forces in the World

Lake Mary, Florida, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evangelist John Ramirez equips readers to tear down the enemy's attacks on their lives through the power of prayer in his latest book, Fire Prayers: Building Arsenals That Destroy Satanic Kingdoms. Ramirez shares with Christians how to conquer the enemy's demonic attacks with power through Christ.

If you have ever wondered, “Why in the world this is happening to me?” or, “I messed up my life, and there is way too much destruction around me; what can I do?” then let Evangelist John Ramirez minister directly to your heart as he shares how Christ set him free from demonic destruction as a former satanic priest through the power of prayer.

Ramirez shares how to unmask Satan’s lies, exposes the master deceiver looking to destroy lives, and details how to take a stand in fervent prayer, releasing the enemy’s grip. It’s a great reminder and an encouragement to all Christian believers that while the thief comes to kill, steal, and destroy, Christ gives life abundantly. Ramirez warns Christians that our generic prayers are precisely what the devil wants. They have lulled us to sleep, allowing the enemy to get away with great deception to destroy our lives. However, by our bold and courageous faith-filled prayers, the Spirit of God will knock down Satan's plots and plans against God's people—something the enemy does not want you to know. Through these vital, life-altering biblical teachings, readers will gain insight into the enemy's camp and learn how to build up their prayer life to fight against all schemes of the enemy—and win—over the kingdom of darkness. Fire Prayers is the book for you.

World-renowned evangelist John Ramirez used to fight on the enemy's side. He understands how the enemy works from an insider's point of view. He now fights for Jesus Christ and uses his experience and knowledge to teach believers how to fight and gain victory through Christ. He is an internationally well-known evangelist, author, and highly sought‐after speaker who teaches believers worldwide how to defeat the enemy. He shared his powerful testimony of being miraculously saved from a high‐ranking satanic priest on It's Supernatural!, The 700 Club, TBN, Daystar, and more.

Fire Prayers, published by Charisma House has a release date of March 7, 2023. It can be found online at charismahouse.com and wherever books are sold.

John Ramirez Bio

John Ramirez is a well know public speaker at both Christian and secular events. Formerly a third-ranking high priest of a satanic in New Your City, John is now a vibrant evangelist who loves to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ wherever he goes. Thousands are now finding their way out of Satanism, Santeria, Palo Mayombe, and spiritualism as he shares his powerful testimony. He is a featured guest on popular radio and TV shows; The 700 Club, TBN, Daystar, Fox News, Travel Channel, 100 Huntley Street and many more. For more information, go to John Ramirez Ministries at www.johnramirez.org.

Attachment