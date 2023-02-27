Struggling With Intimacy? Male Plus Can Help.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team behind the innovative natural libido enhancer Male Plus knows there are many things that can interfere with intimacy. Men, in particular, often struggle with erectile dysfunction or “ED,” which John Hopkins Medicine defines as “the persistent inability to achieve or maintain penile erection sufficient for satisfactory sexual performance.” This broad definition includes things like organic ED (abnormalities in veins and arteries), premature ejaculation, and even external factors, like too much alcohol consumption , mental stress, or depression.



While millions of men live with ED, and a significant number of those are in search of a solution, many don’t want to turn to strong chemical drugs. Medications like tadalafil (Cialis) and sildenafil (Viagra) are overkill in many situations and can lead to a variety of unwelcome side effects. Healthline reports headaches, body aches, dizziness, flushes, vision changes, digestive concerns, and even congestion as possible side effects of different ED medications on the market.

The widespread nature of low libido, coupled with the paucity of natural solutions, inspired Tim Torfs to create Male Plus. The Belgian serial entrepreneur has spent his career in the health and wellness field, and the knowledge he accumulated during that time enabled Torfs to create a uniquely effective libido-enhancing formula.

Male Plus utilizes three key ingredients: Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng — herbs with a history as both nutritional supplements and the ability to destress and stoke desire. “Using these herbal ingredients,” explains Torfs, “allows men to naturally increase blood flow in the body — every area of the body. This form of herbal support is a gentle way to encourage the libido, and enable men to enjoy life again, even in the bedroom.”

Until recently, Male Plus was only available in Europe. However, it is in the process of hopping the pond to the U.S., where Torfs hopes it will be able to support men managing ED in the not-too-distant future.

About Male Plus

Male Plus is an herbal supplement brand that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. The Belgian brand was developed by Tim Torfs, a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry. Torfs has spent time as a male beautician, opened a wellness center, and created his own slimming concept and line of nutritional supplements.

In September of 2021, Torfs released Male Plus, which combines three 100% natural herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as a natural alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is vegan, allergy-free, and is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.