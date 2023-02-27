Male Plus Can Boost the Libido for Days at a Time

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Libido-enhancing products come in many forms, from tadalafil (Cialis) to avanafil (Stendra), sildenafil (Viagra), and vardenafil (Levitra). The major issue with these kinds of sexual-enhancement drugs is that they’re strong, medicinal solutions that only provide temporary support for erectile dysfunction.



In the wake of the pandemic, Belgian entrepreneur and health and wellness professional Tim Torfs set out to find a natural alternative to these drugs to help his clients suffering from low libido created by the stress of the crisis. “Since COVID-19, I had noticed a lot of stress and insecurities with my clients,” Torfs explains, “During my coaching conversations, it was increasingly about libido. The stress and discomfort of working from home, lockdowns, those kinds of things are certainly at the basis of the uptick in cases of people struggling with libido.”

In response, Torfs put his herbal knowledge to work and came up with Male Plus. The simple yet effective formula uses ginseng to calm the body and then Tribulus Terrestris and Maca powder to naturally increase blood flow — including in one’s nether regions.

This doesn’t just make the product a gentler alternative to ED drugs that can provide the same short-term effect. Male Plus can also stimulate blood flow for days at a time. To be clear, this doesn’t mean one maintains an erection throughout that time. However, the presence of the product’s natural ingredients in the body makes it easier to achieve an erection while they are in a person’s system.

“It isn’t a quick fix, but it sure is a long one,” adds Torfs with a smile, “I usually suggest trying half a pill to start. Give it a few hours to kick in, and then see how your body reacts to the natural ingredients and how long they take to wear off. It’s nice to know that, along with avoiding the need for stronger drugs, you don’t have to pop a pill every time you’re in the mood.”

About Male Plus

Male Plus is an herbal supplement brand that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. The Belgian brand was developed by Tim Torfs, a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry. Torfs has spent time as a male beautician, opened a wellness center, and created his own slimming concept and line of nutritional supplements.

In September of 2021, Torfs released Male Plus, which combines three 100% natural herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as a natural alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is vegan, allergy-free, and is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.