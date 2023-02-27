GeoVax Vaccine Data Included in HIV-Therapy Presentation at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections

Data Presented Indicated Very High Levels of Immunogenicity of the Combinational Therapy



ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced the presentation of results from a clinical study of a combinational HIV therapy that included GeoVax’s HIV vaccine candidate, MVA62B. The data were presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) held February 19-22, 2023, in Seattle, Washington.

The data were generated, in a clinical trial led by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), to develop a combinational therapy aimed at reducing or eliminating viral replication in the absence of antiviral medications in HIV-positive individuals (a “functional cure”). The primary objectives of the proof-of-concept trial were to assess the safety and tolerability of the combinational therapy and to determine the viral load “set-point” during antiviral treatment interruption. Secondary objectives were to assess immune responses and changes in viral reservoir status.

The clinical trial was led by Steven Deeks, M.D. of UCSF, a world leader in therapeutic approaches to HIV infections, and was one of the most comprehensive tests to date for the ability of synergistic approaches to control HIV infection. The studies were conducted with funding from amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research.

Mark Newman, Ph.D., GeoVax’s Chief Scientific Officer, commented, “The goal of this trial was to induce immune responses that could significantly limit HIV replication in patients in the absence of antiviral drugs. This would represent a highly significant therapeutic benefit for HIV infected patients. The data indicated very high levels of immunogenicity of the treatment, particularly the induction of T cell immunity, even though HIV infection compromises the immune system. Viral rebound kinetics also appeared to be impacted positively, measured as reduced viral load and delayed return of peak levels.”

“We are pleased that GeoVax’s MVA-vectored HIV vaccine was selected to be a part of the experimental combination therapy and contributed to the positive findings,” Dr. Newman continued. “The GeoVax MVA62B was previously tested in multiple clinical trials as a component of vaccine regimens designed to induce immune responses that prevent HIV infection. We are continuing development of the GeoVax MVA-VLP vaccine platform targeting multiple viral diseases, including COVID-19, MPOX, Smallpox and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Lassa Fever and Ebola.”

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient. In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax’s business plans. The words “believe,” “look forward to,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax’s viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax’s vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax’s products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control.



Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

