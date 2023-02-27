Exagen Inc. to Participate in Upcoming March Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced that management will participate in the following March investor conferences.

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

March 6-8, 2023, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA

John Aballi, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 6th at 10:30 AM ET. Interested parties may access the live webcast of the fireside chat using a link on Exagen’s website at https://investors.exagen.com/events.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

March 21-22, 2023, Virtual

John Aballi, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, March 22nd at 1:30 PM ET. Interested parties may access the live webcast of the fireside chat using a link on Exagen’s website at https://investors.exagen.com/events.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostic, prognostic, and monitoring testing solutions. Exagen is a patient focused, discovery driven organization built on the success of AVISE® testing and is investing in its product pipeline to support patients throughout their autoimmune diagnosis and treatment journeys. The goal at Exagen is to assist patients, physicians, and payors by enabling precision medicine. Exagen is located in San Diego County with clinical and research and development laboratories in Vista, CA.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com and follow @ExagenInc on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

Exagen cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Exagen's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to adversely affect its business, financial condition and results of operations, including as a result of slowdown in its operations as well as those of its suppliers and courier services, impeding patient movement and interruptions to healthcare services causing a decrease in test volumes, disruptions to the supply chain of material needed for its tests causing an increase in cost per test, its sales and commercialization activities and its ability to receive specimens and perform or deliver the results from its tests, delays in reimbursement and coverage decisions from Medicare and third-party payors and in interactions with regulatory authorities, and delays in ongoing and planned clinical trials involving its tests; Exagen’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payors and others in the medical community; Exagen’s ability to successfully execute on its business strategies; third party payors not providing coverage and adequate reimbursement for Exagen’s testing products, including Exagen’s ability to collect on funds due; Exagen’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its testing products; regulatory developments affecting Exagen’s business; and other risks described in Exagen’s prior press releases and Exagen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Exagen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Exagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

