Platelet Rich Plasma Market to Surpass US$ 1,129.4 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global platelet rich plasma market is estimated to be valued at US$ 442.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on product launches which is expected to drive the growth of global platelet rich plasma market over the forecast period. For instance, on September 13, 2022, SUNEVA MEDICAL, an innovative medical technology company, launched 30 mL iteration of their Amplifine Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) gel tubes. This gel is designed to capture high concentration of platelets in low clearing time which will deliver clinical benefits to the patient.

Platelet Rich Plasma Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 442.7 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 12.4% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 1,129.4 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Type: Pure PRP, Leukocyte rich PRP, Pure PRF, Leukocyte rich PRF

Pure PRP, Leukocyte rich PRP, Pure PRF, Leukocyte rich PRF By Origin: Autologous, Allogenic, Homologues

Autologous, Allogenic, Homologues By Application: Neurosurgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, Others Companies covered: Arthrex, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson and Johnsons Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Terumo Corporation, Glofinn Oy, Medira Ltd., Regen Lab S.A., CollPlant, Generex Biotechnology Corporation, Estar Technologies Ltd., Dr. PRP America, Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., Arteriocyte Medical Systems, Harvest Technologies Corp. Growth Drivers: Increase in number cosmetic surgeries

High prevalence of sports injuries Restraints & Challenges: High cost of platelet rich plasma products

Key Market Takeaways:



The platelet rich plasma market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period due to research & development in drug delivery system for platelet rich plasma-derived bioactive molecules. For instance, in September 2020, researchers from Institute of Experimental Medicine of the Czech Academy of Sciences and Charles University, Czech Republic, reported development of a simple delivery system to prolong the effects of the bioactive molecules released from platelets.

Among type, pure platelet rich plasma segment is expected to hold the dominant position, owing to the new approvals by regulatory agency. For instance, on December 1, 2019, EmCyte manufacturer of platelet rich plasma and progenitor stem cell biologics, announced that it has received U.S. food and drug association 510(k) clearance for its Progenikine Concentrating System for adipose lipoplasty. This system is designed for pure extraction centrifugation of adipose concentrates.

On the basis of applications, orthopedic surgery segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owning to increasing prevalence of orthopedic conditions. For instance, on August 28, 2022, an article published in cureus journal stated that Platelet-wealthy plasma (PRP) is a promising remedy alternative for more than one orthopedic conditions, which has confirmed increasing scientific use. With improved scientific use of PRP, there was an extra demand for point-of-care (POC) biologic devices.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global platelet rich plasma market include Arthrex, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson and Johnsons Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Terumo Corporation, Glofinn Oy, Medira Ltd., Regen Lab S.A., CollPlant, Generex Biotechnology Corporation, Estar Technologies Ltd., Dr. PRP America, Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., Arteriocyte Medical Systems, Harvest Technologies Corp.

Market Segmentation:

Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market, By Type: Pure PRP Leukocyte rich PRP Pure PRF Leukocyte rich PRF

Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market, By Origin: Autologous Allogenic Homologues

Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market, By Application: Neurosurgery Cosmetic Surgery Orthopedic Surgery General Surgery Others

Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



