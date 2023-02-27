Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size is Estimated to Reach US$ 13.86 billion, With a Growing CAGR of 23.2% Forecast by 2023 to 2030 | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market size was valued at US$ 2.61 bn at the end of 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 13.86 bn by 2030, with a growing healthy CAGR of 23.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030, as per the SNS Insider research.”

In data centres, liquid cooling is utilised for devices other than mainframes and supercomputers. Heat is substantially more efficiently transported through liquids such as water than through air. They can also resolve some of the problems with air cooling systems, especially as computer density increases and the number of data centres rises.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Growth Drivers:

The rise of big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and other advanced computing technologies has led to a surge in demand for high-performance computing (HPC) is the key growth factor of the data center liquid cooling market. The increasing adoption of cloud computing has led to the proliferation of large-scale data centers. These data centers require efficient cooling solutions to manage the heat generated by the servers and other equipment. As the computing power of servers and other equipment continues to increase, the power density of data centers is also increasing. Liquid cooling is better suited to handle high power density environments because it can remove heat more efficiently than air cooling.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

Asetek

Rittal

Vertiv

Green Revolution Cooling

Midas Green Technologies

Allied Control

Schneider Electric

Chilldyne

CoolIT Systems

Submer

Iceotope

Fujitsu

Aspen Systems

Plus they need fewer fans and in addition, liquid-cooled data centres are believed to be quieter than air-cooled ones. In addition to that, some other factors affecting the market growth are:



The North American market's desire for small and economical cooling systems.

In a post-pandemic Asia Pacific environment, server and chip densities are increasing exponentially.

Throughout Asia Pacific and South America, there are more and more applications for blockchain, cloud computing, cryptocurrencies, and AI.

Europe and North America have a demand for underwater data centres.

Mega data centre expansion and colocation trends in South America.

improvement and modernization of the MEA's current legacy infrastructure

Segmentation Analysis

The indirect cooling vs. direct cooling spectrum and geographic regions are used to segment the data centre liquid cooling market. The Direct Cooling and Indirect Cooling segments of the data centre liquid cooling market are separated by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Because end users in North America consumed more data the region dominated the data centre liquid cooling market. Additionally, it is predicted that over in the future, the increased demand for cloud applications—driven mostly by social media, gaming, and entertainment—will hasten the expansion.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Segmentation Listed Below:

Segment by Components

Solution Air conditioners Air handling unit Chiller Cooling towers Pumps Others

Services Installation & Deployment Support & Maintenance Consulting



Segment by Type of Cooling

Room-Based Cooling

Rack-Based Cooling

Row-Based Cooling

Segment by Type of Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Wholesale Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Others

Segment by Industry Verticals

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

GOVERNMENT & DEFENSE

HEALTHCARE

Energy

Others

Due to the consistent increase of the high demand for cloud applications—primarily as a result of social media, gaming, and entertainment—in the region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have significant growth. A crucial factor in the growth of the regional market is China's sizable base.

Key Recent Developments:

Recently, in partnership with Dell and FedEx, Switch built edge data centre facilities in the US in November 2020. DataBank, a colocation service provider, is investing about USD 30 million in EdgePresence, a provider of edge data centres in the United States, in order to decrease service latency.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.61 Bn Market Size by 2030 USD 13.86 Bn CAGR CAGR of 23.2% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data Historical Data Key Market Segments • by Component (Solution and Service)

• by Type of Cooling (Room-Based Cooling, Rack-Based Cooling, and Row-Based Cooling)

• by Type of Data Center (Enterprise Data Center, Colocation Data Center, Wholesale Data Center, Hyperscale Data Center, and Others)

• by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy, and Others) Key Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The

Middle East & Africa, & Latin America

