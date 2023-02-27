Industrial Workwear and Gear Market Valuation to Outstrip $63.07 Bn by 2028 Growth Projection at 6.3% CAGR - Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Industrial Workwear and Gear Market Size, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Workwear and Uniforms, Protective Wear and Gear, Footwear, Gloves, and Others), Category (Men, Unisex, and Women), and End-Use Industry (Construction, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Heavy Industries and Manufacturing, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, and Others). The market is expected to grow from US$ 43.73 Billion in 2022 to US$ 63.07 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2028.





Global Industrial Workwear and Gear Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 43.73 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 63.07 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 170 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Category, and End-Use Industry Global Industrial Workwear and Gear Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00029829/





Increase in Number of Industrial Accidents Boosts Market Growth

Industrial accidents are one of the major concerns across various industries. Accidents can lead to severe consequences on human health. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), ~2.78 million work-related deaths are recorded yearly, of which 2.4 million are related to occupational diseases. Additionally, ~340 million occupational accidents and 160 million work-related illness victims are reported annually worldwide. The ILO stated that most of the deaths among workers are caused due to work-related diseases. Hazardous substances alone are estimated to cause 651,279 deaths per year. Many industries, such as construction, mining, oil & gas, automotive, and chemical, record numerous work-related deaths and injuries. Further, researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago found that ~71% of workers in various industries suffer from injuries at one point in time. Thus, the demand for protective workwear has surged among various industries to prevent such injuries.





Europe held the largest share of the industrial workwear and gear market in 2021. The development of more versatile and wearable pieces, sustainable clothing, and embedded new technologies are the most significant trends in this market. Moreover, the rise in occupational accidents, especially in the manufacturing and construction industries, is likely to fuel the demand for workwear and gear for workers in Europe. According to Eurostat’s January 2022 report, there were 3,408 fatal accidents at work in Europe in 2019, recording an increase of 76 deaths compared to 2018. The construction sector accounted for more than 20% of fatal accidents at work in the EU. The growing competition among manufacturers, processors, and importers is further influencing the industrial workwear and gear market growth.

Industrial Workwear and Gear Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Carhartt, Inc.; ARAMARK; Alsico Group; A. LAFONT SAS; Honeywell International Inc.; Hultafors Group AB; Lakeland Industries Inc.; VF Corporation; Ansell Ltd.; Hultafors Group AB; and Mustang Workwear are a few of the major players operating in the industrial workwear and gear market. Companies in this market focus on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Industrial Workwear and Gear Market

Based on product type, the industrial workwear and gear market is segmented into workwear and uniforms, protective wear and gear, footwear, gloves, and others. The workwear and uniforms segment held the largest market share in 2021. Different industries have unique uniforms designed based on the type of work in the industry; for example, the automotive industry involves a lot of hard and, sometimes, dirty work. Uniforms worn by automotive technicians require durable coveralls, or shirts and pants that will hold up to their demanding work. Although providing protection to workers is not the primary function of workwear and uniforms, they represent discipline in workplaces.

Based on end-use industry, the industrial workwear and gear market is segmented into construction, oil and gas, chemicals, heavy industries and manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals, and others. The oil and gas segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Workers from the oil & gas industries are at a high risk of fire and explosion caused by the ignition of flammable vapors or gases. Thus, this industry demands flame-resistant and insulated industrial workwear to protect workers from fire and explosion-related injuries.

Industrial Workwear and Gear Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the global Industrial Workwear and Gear market is segmented into pads, rolls, pillows, booms, socks, and others. The booms segment held the largest market share in 2022. Absorbent booms help concentrate oil in thicker surface layers so that vacuums, skimmers, or other collection methods can be used with greater efficiency. As booms are resistant to acids and hydrocarbon fluids, they are widely used in the oil & gas industry. Moreover, absorbent booms absorb water-based fluids to efficiently contain hydrocarbon fluids such as vegetable oils, diesel, and hydraulic oils. The availability of absorbent booms with extremely high liquid retention abilities contributes to the dominance of the booms segment in the Industrial Workwear and Gear market.

Based on type, the global Industrial Workwear and Gear market is segmented into universal, oil-only, and hazmat/chemical. The hazmat/chemical segment held the largest market share in 2022, and the oil-only segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hazmat/chemical absorbent is used to handle and clean up spills of acids, bases, paints, unknown liquids, and corrosive and hazardous chemicals. Regulations related to chemical spills drive the demand for hazmat/chemical absorbents in the chemicals industry.

Based on end-use industry, the Industrial Workwear and Gear market is segmented into oil & gas, chemical, food processing, healthcare, automotive, and others. The oil & gas segment held the largest market share in 2022, and the chemical segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Industrial Workwear and Gear are used to clear oil spills in the oil & gas industry. These absorbents have hydrophobic fibers which repel water (and float), absorbing only oils and other hydrocarbons. Even when fully saturated, they still float on water. This makes these pads ideal for use around water and in wet conditions. Oil and chemical spills are common in the oil & gas industry. Oil spills have hazardous effects on the environment and are a major concern for environmental degradation. Thus, the use of industrial absorbent in oil & gas production industries reduces the effects of spills on the environment.





Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Industrial Workwear and Gear Market

Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for industrial workwear and gear was high in various industrial sectors. However, industries faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic in 2020. Moreover, workwear and industrial gear manufacturers faced significant challenges in production and distribution due to supply chain constraints caused by nationwide lockdowns, trade bans, and travel restrictions, which eventually led to price hikes. However, the COVID-19 pandemic also had a favorable impact on the industrial workwear and gear market to a certain extent. The demand for industrial workwear and gear such as personal protective equipment (PPE) kits increased in research laboratories contributing to the development of vaccines for different SARS-CoV-2 variants, to prevent direct exposure of employees to the virus. With an abrupt rise in demand, PPE manufacturers ramped up their production capacities.













