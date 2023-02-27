Rugged Tablet Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.88%

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rugged Tablet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rugged tablet market size reached US$ 931.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,468.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.88% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Rugged tablets refer to smart devices designed to sustain extreme and harsh environmental conditions. These wireless tablets are manufactured using reinforced frames, toughened skins, watertight seals, hardened glass and soft corner bumpers. They are resistant to water, strong vibrations, damage caused by falls and temperature changes. In comparison to the traditionally used devices, rugged tablets have improved internet connectivity, high-resolution display, longer lifespan, enhanced speed, camera and are lighter in weight.

They are commonly used for global positioning system (GPS) service, dispatch and routing, asset management, inspections, auditing and compliance reporting. As a result, these tablets find extensive applications across various industries, such as energy, manufacturing, construction, transportation and logistics, military & defense, public safety, retail and medical.



A significant increase in the demand for smart devices from the military and defense sectors is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the rising instances of cross-border tensions and terrorist activities, defense organizations are increasingly adopting advanced mobility solutions to digitize operations and access information in real-time.

Furthermore, the development of secure networks in cellular broadband and wireless systems is providing a thrust to the market growth. Android-based rugged tablets can be integrated with numerous applications and are used in fire brigades, police vehicles, ambulances and military systems to perform numerous functions in high-risk situations.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of bulletproof variants, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are emphasizing on developing products that are equipped with enhanced touch capabilities, replaceable batteries and biometric authentication systems to improve the durability and reliability of the tablet.

