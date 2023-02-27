NeoGames and Intralot do Brasil Announce Landmark Launch of LotoMinas iLottery and Online Sports Betting in Minas Gerais, Brazil

– Celebrating the first regulated state lottery in Brazil to go live with a full online offering, in the state of Minas Gerais –



LUXEMBOURG and BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil , Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, and Intralot do Brasil (also known as “Saga Business Games Inteligence”) announce the launch of the first regulated iLottery and online sports betting solution in Brazil, for Loteria Mineira, the official lottery of Brazil's second largest state, Minas Gerais.

The launch of “LotoMinas” marks NeoGames’ entry into the Brazilian market and is the beginning of a multi-year turnkey project with the local lottery operator. It is NeoGames’ first cooperation with Aspire Global and BtoBet, both companies that NeoGames acquired last year, which are now part of the NeoGames group of companies.

The comprehensive digital solution in Minas Gerais is anticipated to build upon the state's currently operating, successful retail lottery and digital keno program. NeoGames has implemented a local cloud based solution in Brazil, with its industry leading NeoSphere platform, a suite of eInstant games from the NeoGames Studio tailored to the local market, a range of services from Aspire Global, including CRM management and sports risk management, and a complete online sports betting solution from BtoBet, including Managed Trading Services. At launch, 18 games were selected to be available for players, including the award-winning Queen of Diamonds, Instant Keno Multiplier and VIP Platinum.



“We are excited to announce this truly groundbreaking launch in the Brazilian market, marking the go-live of a state lottery in Brazil with a full iLottery and online sports betting offering. We are proud to partner with such an experienced team at Intralot do Brasil, who understand the local market so well and has built a solid operation and reputation. Together we will provide online lottery and sports betting players in Minas Gerais with a first-class online gaming experience. This deal is another demonstration of how we have brought the benefits our recent strategic acquisition into play; capitalizing on the online sports betting solution from BtoBet and the managed services from Aspire Global. This project truly exemplifies the strategic benefits that the NeoGames group of companies offer.” - NeoGames CEO, Moti Malul

"As a market pioneer in the Brazilian lottery market, this partnership with NeoGames, one of the industry's most innovative iLottery providers, is truly a natural fit. We're excited to offer our players a comprehensive digital program that will broaden and enhance the range of content and services that we offer them. The new modalities of online instant games and sport betting, and investments in technology are also part of the expansion plan for new states and federal licenses. We are confident that this collaboration with NeoGames will advance the lottery.” - Saga Business Games Inteligence and Intralot do Brasil CEO & Owner, Sérgio Alvarenga

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

About SAGA Business Games Inteligence

SAGA was founded in 2007 with a focus on the traffic technology, transportation and lottery business in Brazil. In 2010, it developed its first official lottery operation in partnership with Intralot S.A., winning the concession in the State of Minas Gerais to operate online/real-time games. Thus, for more than 12 years, operating a network of approximately 3,000 terminals and thousands of customers in physical and online channels, the company has developed logistical, financial, commercial and operational know-how in the market, positioning itself as the most successful operation in the country. It also stands out for its performance, with revenues exceeding BRL 1.2 billion. In 2020, it acquired the shares of Intralot S.A. in the company and became the owner of Intralot do Brasil. In the same year, it launched its flagship game, Keno Minas, on the web channel with its own game and payment system.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements that relate to our current expectations and views of future events including our expectations regarding our partnership with Intralot do Brasil. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, without limitation the risk factors set forth in Item 3.D. “Key Information-Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2022, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts NeoGames

Investor Contact:

ir@neogames.com

Media Relations:

pr@neogames.com

Contacts Intralot do Brasil

Media Relations:

marketing@intralot.com.br

site.contato@intralot.com.br