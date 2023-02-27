Molded Plastics Global Market Report 2022: Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Plastic Composites Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molded Plastics Market by Type (PE, PP, PVC, PET, PS, PU), Application (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electronics & Electrical, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global molded plastics market size is projected to reach USD 675.7 billion by 2027 from USD 499.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The market is driven by various factors such as high demand from the packaging industry due to its material flexibility, low weight, and high efficiency and shift from single-use plastic to sustainable & recyclable plastics. Furthermore, growing demand from emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil is expected to boost the growth of the molded plastics market.

Polypropylene segment is the second-largest growing segment amongst types in the molded plastics market

Molded plastics market is segmented as PP, PE, PVC, PET, PS, PU, and others based on the types of polymers. Polypropylenes are the majorly commercialized type of polymer extensively used in the molded plastics and hence account for the second-larger market share of the market as compared to the other type of polymers. PP-based molded plastics are cost-effective, has a low coefficient of friction, tough, and good chemical resistant as compared to the other types, which is one of the driving factors for this segment.

Injection molding segment to be the largest segment amongst technologies in the overall molded plastics market during the forecast period

Molded plastics market is segmented into blow molding, injection molding, extrusion molding, and rotational molding based on technology. The injection molding technique involves the injection of melted plastics into the mold, where molds have cavities forming the parts. The molten plastic fills the cavities and the rest of the mold. Almost all polymers can be molded using injection molding thereby boosting its demand in various applications.

Packaging to grow at a highest growth rate amongst applications in the overall molded plastics market

Based on application, the molded plastics market is segmented into packaging, automotive & transportation, and construction & infrastructure, agriculture, pharmaceutical, electronics & electrical, and other applications. Packaging accounts for the highest market share of molded plastics market. Rising preference for biodegradable polymers is driving the demand of molded plastics in the packaging applications.

Asia Pacific estimated to be the largest and the fastest growing region in the molded plastics market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the largest market for molded plastics. This large market share is primarily attributed to the presence of various developing nations in the region. The nations including China and India are witnessing rising industrialization, growing population, and an increasing awareness about the environment forcing to use sustainable plastics, is driving the molded plastics market in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand from Packaging Application

Growth of the Automotive Industry

Positive Outlook for Construction Industry

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Plastics

Restraints

Stringent Regulations

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Rising Population and Urbanization in Emerging Economies

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Plastic Composites

Challenges

Disposal of Molded Plastics

High Cost of Recycling

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $499.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $675.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Molded Plastics Market, by Technology

7 Molded Plastics Market, by Type

8 Molded Plastics Market, by Application

9 Molded Plastics Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Chevron Corporation

China Plastic Extrusion Ltd.

Dow Inc.

Dupont

Eastman Chemical Company

Ems Chemie

ExxonMobil

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Gsh Industries

Hti Plastics

Huntsman Corporation

Ineos

Lanxess AG

LG Chem Ltd.

Lotte Chemical

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Proto Labs

Psi Molded Plastics

Reliance Industries Limited

Sabic

Sibur

Sinopec

Solvay

Takween Advanced Industries

Versalis S.P.A.

Westlake Corporation

