UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Nikkilä)

| Source: UPM-Kymmene Corporation UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Helsinki, FINLAND

UPM-Kymmene Corporation                Managers’ Transactions                 27 February 2023 at 16:15 EET

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Nikkilä) 

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 27 February 2023 received the following notification:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nikkilä, Jaakko
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-02-27
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 12,814 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 12,814 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
____________________________________________

UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,200 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 11.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils