Alternative Products Expo Lands in Fort Lauderdale on March 3-5

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- Following numerous successful events in both North and South America, the Alternative Products Expo (“Alt Pro Expo”) is scheduled to return to beautiful Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Fort Lauderdale 2023 Expo will be held at the Broward County Convention Center from March 3-5, 2023. The show will feature nearly 200 renowned companies showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge products in the thrilling alternative products space.



Fort Lauderdale, often called the Venice of America, is the ideal destination for this conference, boasting a strong culture in the alternative products space. The city is teeming with 300+ smoke shops, projected to see sales of over $1.5 billion this year alone, while the state of Florida accounts for over 750,000 medical marijuana patients.

Alt Pro Expo is a revolutionary business-networking festival and exhibition that features a vast array of innovative products including herbals, CBD and other cannabis derivatives and accessories, vape and hemp products, energy boosters and dietary supplements.

PharmaCenter , Moon Men Hemp , Flurish Group and Blast Off are just some of the marquee brands whose products shall be available at exhibitor booths and showcase kratom, nootropics, mushrooms, dietary supplements, vapes & nicotine replacements, energy beverages, hemp derivatives and pretty much every kind of product disrupting traditional markets today.

Attendees will not only be able to sample the trendiest products and services but interact directly with company representatives, pick their brains on all things alternative and cultivate lasting relationships with traders, vendors, researchers, business people and industry experts.

"We are very pleased that the Alternative Products Expo series have been such a resounding success in multiple locations. Our team is now back in sunny, beautiful and bustling Fort Lauderdale, and proud to be at the forefront of the evolution in this exciting sector. This is a wonderful opportunity for well-established industry professionals, avid customers, passionate community members and curious watchers to come and take a deep dive into this space for themselves," said Nicole Beiner, director of business operations & marketing.

As the marketplace event for counterculture industries, plenty of show specials will also be available for attendees to take advantage of and enjoy. For instance, Uplift Health and Wellness is offering a $1000 free spend; steep discounts can be found at Distribution Wholesale ; free demonstrations will be featured at the Soul Acupuncture and Clinic ; among nearly 30 other enticing offers for this one-of-a-kind event.

As the ultimate gathering for smoke shop owners, independent retailers, buyers and counterculture enthusiasts, Alt Pro Expo is the destination to meet leading counterculture manufacturers under one roof over three exciting days, while sharing in a wealth of industry knowledge and cashing in on steep discounts in a fun and vibrant atmosphere.

The Event's Presenting Sponsor is 3CHI and Waave is the Platinum Sponsor. Additionally, the event has received the generous support of nearly 20 other Gold and Silver Sponsors.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit https://events.american-tradeshow.com/altft23/1892303?ref=tickets-pg

To register interest to become an exhibitor or sponsor the expo, visit https://altproexpo.com/become-an-exhibitor/

For more information on the expo, click https://altproexpo.com/

About Alternative Products Expo

The Alternative Products Expo was founded by a group of exhibitors who, after attending countless trade shows, realized that there was something missing from the experience. They wanted to create an event that combined the best of what they had seen with their own unique vision, and that's exactly what they did.

Today, the Alt Pro Expo stands out as a one-of-a-kind industry event that offers a truly exceptional experience for attendees and businesses alike. With a focus on breaking away from the monotony of traditional events, the Alt Pro Expo creates a lively, opportunity-driven atmosphere that encourages attendees to connect, discover new products and services, and explore new business opportunities.