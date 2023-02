English Lithuanian

Closed-end investment company intended for informed investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” (hereinafter – Investment Company) hereby informs that from 27 February 2023, Grėtė Bukauskaitė has been appointed as the manager of the Investment Company (after 30 days from the notification of the appointment of the Investment Company manager submitted to the Bank of Lithuania).

