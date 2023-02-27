Software-Defined Networking Global Market to Reach $75.6 Billion by 2030: Rising BYOD Adoption to Drive Robust Growth in SDN Market

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software-Defined Networking: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Software-Defined Networking estimated at US$18.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$75.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.8% CAGR and reach US$30.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 19.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.9% CAGR



The Software-Defined Networking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 18.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.3 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Global Software-Defined Networking Market: Outlook

Confluence of Favorable Trends Spur Adoption of Software Defined Networking

Industry Vertical: IT & Telecom Emerges as the Largest Market

World Software-Defined Networking Market by Industry Vertical (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, and Other Verticals

Regional Analysis

World Software-Defined Networking Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Software-Defined Networking Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Canada, USA, Europe, Japan, and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Software-Defined Networking - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Connected Enterprise, Workforce Mobility & BYOD Era Highlights the Significance of SDN

Growing Enterprise Spending on BYOD Programs to Benefit Use of SDN: Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for the Years 2011 through 2019

Rising BYOD Adoption to Drive Robust Growth in SDN Market

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

SDN Presents Agile, Secure Networking Architecture to Integrate Emerging Technologies into Manufacturing & Supply Chain Operations

Opportunity Indicators

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022

Proliferation of Cloud Computing Fosters Growth in SDN Market

Significance of SDN for Cloud Native Applications

Evolution of SDN from Cloud Computing to WAN

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Rise of Cloud Data Centers: A High Growth Opportunity for SDN Market

Growing Spending on Public Cloud Services Coupled With Technology Improvements in the Quality of Cloud Hosted Services Drive the SDN Market: Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by Service Type for the Years 2019 and 2022

Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

SD-WAN Emerges as Disruptive Technology with Remarkable Incursion in Enterprises

Integration of 5G and SD-WAN

Security Concerns in SDN and Overcoming Issues in Current SD-WANs

NFV and SDN Present Compelling Pair to Transform Network Management

Integration Complexities with Third-Party VNFs

New Tools Required for Organizations to Reap Full Benefits of SDN Investments

Convergence of NFV and SDN Technologies

Key NFV/SDN Deployment Challenges

Lack of Strong Business Cases

Lack of Capabilities Required for Operationalizing NFV/SDN

Orchestration Issues

Privacy and Security Issues

Lack of Standards

Organizational Issues

