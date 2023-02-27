Global Aerospace and Defense Materials Strategic Business Report 2023: Slow Recovery in Commercial Aviation Sector Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace and Defense Materials: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Aerospace and Defense Materials estimated at US$21.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Composites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$14.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aluminum Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Aerospace and Defense Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030.
- Alcoa Corporation
- Arconic Inc.
- ATI Metals
- Constellium SE
- Evonik Industries
- Hexcel Corporation
- Huntsman International LLC
- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
- Kobe Steel, Ltd.
- Materion Corp.
- Novelis Inc.
- Rio Tinto Group
- SGL Carbon
- Solvay S.A.
- Strata Manufacturing
- TATA Advanced Materials Limited
- Teijin Limited
- Thyssenkrupp Aerospace Germany GmbH
- Toray Industries, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|769
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$21.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$34.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Economic Update
- World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
- War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry, Impacting the Demand for Aerospace Materials
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- YoY % Change in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK): 2014-2020
- Staged Recovery over Long-Term to Boost Prospects
- Material Supply Crunch Decelerates Recovery of Aerospace Industry
- Aerospace Materials: An Introductory Prelude
- Material Mix Evolves as Fuel Economy Throws the Spotlight on Aircraft Lightweighting
- Competition
- Aerospace and Defense Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Aerospace and Defense Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
- Materials Used in Aircraft Manufacturing
- Market Outlook
- US Dominates the Market
- Asia-Pacific as Powerful Engine for Aviation Industry & Related Materials
- India Emerges as a Lucrative Market
- Recent Market Activity
- WORLD BRANDS
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Slow Recovery in Commercial Aviation Sector Presents Opportunities
- Global Commercial Aircraft New Deliveries by Aircraft Type (2022-2041)
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040
- Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040
- Spurt in Air Passenger Traffic and Need for Modern Aircraft Presents Growth Opportunities
- Passenger Traffic as Share of 2019 by Country for 2021-2025
- Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded by Airlines Worldwide industry (In Million) for Years 2018 Through 2023
- Spending Patterns in the Defense Sector to Strengthen Growth Prospects
- Global Military Expenditure in US$ Billion (2016-2021)
- World Steps Up Military Spending in the Wake of the Russia Ukraine War,
- Rising Demand for Fixed Wing Fighter Aircraft Bodes Well
- Military Aircraft Supply Chain to Benefit from the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion
- Growth of Low-Cost Carriers: An Opportunity for Aerospace Materials Market
- LCC Short Haul Market as % of Total Seat Capacity by Region
- Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Aerospace Materials Market
- Global Private Jet Aircraft Industry in US$ Billion: 2021 & 2028
- Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by Aircraft Type: 2023e
- Smart Materials & 3D Printing Gain Spotlight
- List of Select 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace Applications
- Aging Aircraft Expand Opportunities for Engineering Materials
- Aging Aircraft & the Ensuing Need to Ensure Airworthiness of Older Airplanes to Spur Opportunities in the MRO Services Market: Average Age (in Years) of Globally Operating Aircraft Fleet for 2020 & 2030
- Aerospace Industry to Scale New Heights with Innovative, Green Materials
- Composites: The Dominant Aerospace Material Category
- Challenges and Future prospects
- Promising Composites for Aerospace Applications
- Progressive Expansion in Use Case Results in Composites Evolving as Mainstream Aerospace Material
- Composites Make Up for About Half of Total Weight of Modern Aircraft: Percentage Breakdown of Structural Weight Composition by Material for Airbus 350XWB and Boeing 787
- EXHIBIT : Evolution of Composite Materials as % of Aircraft Mass for Select Fighter Aircrafts
- Players Introduce Innovations in Composites Space
- Nanocomposites Evolve into Advanced Solutions in Aircraft Construction
- Carbon Continues to Make Gains as Best-in-Class Aerospace Composites Material
- Asian Companies Dominate Aerospace-Grade Carbon Fiber Production
- Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors
- Emergence of New & Unconventional Composites for Use in Aircraft Interiors
- Demand for Polymer Matrix Composites Gain Momentum
- Aerospace Tapes: An Innovative Product
- Composites not the Panacea for Better Aircraft Manufacture as There are Few Disadvantages As Well
- Growing Use of Composites in Airframes Challenge MRO Providers to Seek for Improved Tools and Techniques
- Graphene: The Next Generation Material for Aerospace Industry
- Developments in Aerospace Graphene Materials Space
- Established Role of Aluminium in Aircraft Manufacturing Renders Improved Outlook for Aluminium Alloys
- New Aluminum Alloys to Emerge for Aircraft Manufacture
- Demand for 7000 series Al-Zn Alloys Gains Momentum
- Newer Titanium Alloys Gain Traction in Aerospace Application for Engine Parts and Airframes
- Superalloys Emerge as Key Manufacturing Materials for Aircraft Engines
- Nickel Alloys Combine Immense Strength and Extreme Temperature Tolerance
- Steel Alloys Lend Traction in Producing Long-Lasting Fasteners & Landing Gear Bolts
- Use of Magnesium Based Alloys Witness a Surge
- Aircraft Electrical Systems: The Stronghold Application for Copper & Copper Alloys
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
