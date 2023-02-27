Epazz Holdings: US Government’s Chinese Drone Ban Will Assist ZenaDrone in Generating Revenue; Phase 1 SBIR Submitted

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that it has submitted Phase 1 SBIR proposals. ZenaDrone will hear back from the government in 90 days.



If ZenaDrone is awarded a Phase 1 contract, up to $75,000 per proposal, the company will be able to submit for Phase 2 contracts, up to $1.2 million per contract. The SBIR program is designed to get products into the government market. It has additional phases, which open up to major government contracts worth up to $15 million over the next three years. Additionally, if ZenaDrone is a part of the program, there will be opportunities to sell our drones to US allies.

CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, “We are taking multiple pathways to become a government contractor of drones. It is a major opportunity for us, as Chinese drones are banned in the US government. It has opened up major demands for our drones.”

The US government has a major need for non-Chinese drones. The government is pushing initiatives to obtain made-in-America drones through its BlueUAS program. ZenaDrone is currently in the process of applying for BlueUAS. Currently, the list is very short.

According to Defense News , “More can be done to ban US government use of Chinese drones . . . With bipartisan support, Section 817, which prohibits the Department of Defense and its contractors from using Chinese-made surveillance drones , strengthens Americans’ security in multiple ways. In July 2021, the Pentagon issued a special statement reaffirming its view that DJI systems are “potential threats to national security.” In December of that year, the Treasury Department banned U.S. investment in DJI.

ZenaDrone Inc., is a provider of a multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with machine learning systems, multispectral sensors and AI technology. ZenaDrone uses the data its cameras capture to create a 3D interactive environment.

The ZenaDrone team will use predictive AI analytics — or predictive modeling — a type of analysis that employs methods and resources to create predictive models and make forecasts of future outcomes based on acquired data. Techniques utilized in predictive analytics include machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics and data mining. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology.

Epazz Holdings will prioritize developing the ZenaDrone 1000 by upgrading its AI technology to boost its global reach across industries.

About ZenaDrone Inc. ( https://www.zenadrone.com/ )

About Epazz, Inc. ( https://www.epazz.com/ )

Epazz, Inc., specializes in enterprise cloud business process software, metaverse solutions, drone technology and blockchain mobile apps with over 500 repeat customers. Epazz acquired DeskFlex back in 2008. DeskFlex is a desk and room booking software company that has been in business since 1997. DeskFlex is developing a metaverse virtual office and has added social distance features and contact tracing technology to its desk and room booking system to help organizations bring back employees to the office and create new hybrid work environments (https://www.deskflex.com/DeskFlex-Safety-Operation-after-COVID-19-Pandemic). Epazz technology makes it easy to convert legacy systems into cloud business process software, for which the company then charges an annual subscription fee. Epazz has acquired eleven software companies that have converted or are in the process of converting their legacy software products to cloud software using Epazz’s technology. Epazz then markets the new cloud-based solutions to new and existing customers. Epazz spun off ZenaPay, Inc. 2018 New Bitcoin Mobile app is a financial technology company that offers a unique Bitcoin and Ethereum payment mobile app software allowing consumers to acquire Bitcoin at the point of sale.

