Electrosurgery Devices Market to be Worth $8.73 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Electrosurgery Devices Market By Product (Electrode, Smoke Evacuation System, Irrigation Device, Forcep, Generator), Surgery (General, Gynecology, Oncology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Urology), End User (Hospital, Clinic, ASC) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the electrosurgery devices market is projected to reach $8.73 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Electrosurgery can be defined as a surgical technique that uses high-frequency, alternating currents to generate thermal tissue damage. The heating is done to achieve a specific desired tissue effect like desiccation, tissue ablation, cutting, or a combination of effects. Electrosurgery offers various advantages, such as minimized bleeding, faster tissue ablation or resection, and greater precision with coagulation and cutting settings.

The key players in the market are launching advanced products for wide use in various surgical procedures. For instance, in September 2021, Olympus Corporation (Japan) launched POWERSEAL 5mm Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer and Divider, Double Action, in its POWERSEAL family of bipolar surgical energy products. The product is designed per the surgeons' needs and provides high sealing speed, reliability, and thermal profile, delivering a more precise user experience. Additionally, in September 2021, Bolder Surgical, a subsidiary of Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), launched its CoolSeal Vessel Sealing platform, which provides more precision for minimally invasive procedures in adult and pediatric, including general, bariatric, and gynecological surgical applications.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Electrosurgery Devices Market

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the electrosurgery devices market. The fast spread of the virus, nationwide lockdowns, and measures to mitigate the spread, such as social distancing, led to a reduction in the number of surgical procedures performed during the pandemic. Additionally, during the first phase of the pandemic, non-urgent or elective surgeries were postponed or delayed to minimize the risk of infection. Furthermore, the global shutdown of economic activities and supply chain disruptions affected the supply of surgical devices. Various medical device companies operating in electrosurgery products reported that in some geographies, field sales representatives were unable to reach or were able to provide limited services to the physicians, further affecting the supply.

Additionally, as non-emergency neurological and cardiovascular surgeries were postponed in the U.S., the hospitals had to trim their budgets for buying advanced electrosurgery instruments, as most of the resources were concentrated on COVID-19.

However, the market is gradually recovering from the negative impact of the pandemic owing to the control of the spread of the pandemic, the opening of lockdowns, and the resumed surgical procedures. Disrupted supply chains recovered with the continuity of transportation services. The pandemic also accelerated the trend of providing outpatient facilities to keep other patients away from the ones with COVID-19, which reduced costs and catch-ups on elective procedures.

The global electrosurgery devices market is segmented by Product Type (Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories [Electrosurgical Electrodes & Patient Return Electrodes, Suction Coagulators & Irrigation Devices, Electrosurgery Pads & Forceps, Electrosurgery Accessories], Generators, Smoke Evacuation Systems), Surgery Type (Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Oncological Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Neurosurgery, General Surgery, Urological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Other Surgeries), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutes & Academics), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the country and regional levels.

Based on product type, in 2023, the electrosurgical instruments & accessories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The preference for minimally invasive surgeries over conventionally used open surgeries, coupled with the recurrent purchase of electrosurgical instruments & accessories over generators and smoke evacuation systems, is supporting the large market share of this segment.

Based on surgery, the general surgery segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising number of general surgeries performed using minimally invasive techniques owing to the rising geriatric population is the key factor contributing to this segment's growth.

Based on end user, in 2023, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Availability of advanced technological instruments at hospitals, higher preference for hospitals/clinics as a primary center of care, and the high number of surgeries conducted at the hospitals are the factors supporting the large market share of this segment.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the electrosurgery devices market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The U.S. is expected to be the largest shareholding market in North America in 2023. The large share of this market is primarily driven by the high prevalence of chronic diseases, an increase in the number of ablation centers, the availability of advanced technology for electrosurgery, and the high preference for minimally invasive procedures, coupled with a shift towards outpatient surgeries. However,

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing geriatric population in countries such as China and India, emerging markets adopting advanced healthcare options, and rising awareness regarding the benefits of electrosurgery. Further, the increasing cases of accidents and treatment rates are also accelerating the growth of the electrosurgery devices market in Asia-Pacific.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry over the past years (2021–2023). In the last couple of years, the global electrosurgery market has witnessed strategic developments such as product launches.

Some of the key players operating in the global electrosurgery devices market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Ethicon, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (U.S.), B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Electrosurgery Devices Market, by Product Type

Electrosurgery Instruments and Accessories Electrosurgical Electrodes & Patient Return Electrodes Suction Coagulators & Irrigation Devices Electrosurgery Pads & Forceps Electrosurgery Accessories

Generators

Smoke Evacuation Systems

Electrosurgery Devices Market, by Surgery Type

Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Oncological Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Neurosurgery

General Surgery

Urological Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Surgeries

Note: Other surgeries include ENT, ophthalmic, dental, and maxillofacial surgery.

Electrosurgery Devices Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes & Academics

Electrosurgery Devices Market, by Geography



North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

