Returning Haitian Soccer President Dr. Yves Jean-Bart to Hold Online Press Conference After Being Fully Cleared of False Charges

Dr. Yves Jean-Bart, the long-time President of the Haitian Football Federation, is hosting a press conference for credentialed members of the media on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:00 AM Eastern.

During this press conference Dr. Jean-Bart and his legal representatives will provide an update on the historic decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn FIFA’s lifetime ban from participation in football activities, which was based upon false and defamatory accusations made against the Haitian Football President.





The CAS voted unanimously to clear Dr. Jean-Bart citing “the lack of consistency and inaccuracies in the statements of the victims and witnesses presented by FIFA,” and declared the accusations against him “inconsistent, imprecise, and contradictory.”



“With their decision, I have been fully exonerated by the international Court of Arbitration for Sports,” said Dr. Yves Jean-Bart. “Three years after being falsely accused, I have awaited this day when my honor could be fully restored. I am grateful to God, my family, legal counsel, and all of those stood with me through this difficult process while I defended myself against these baseless, maliciously motivated smears.”