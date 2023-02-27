Global Thin Film Materials Market Size, Share & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Thin Film Materials Market is projected to grow from USD 7.1 billion in 2023 to USD 14.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The major factor driving the growth of the market is its wide applications in solar photovoltaic cells for solar power generation. Other factors driving the growth of the Thin Film Material Market include its application in electronic components such as printed circuit boards, sensors, capacitors, etc.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Thin Film Materials Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the photovoltaic cell segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the type outlook, the CIGS segment holds the largest share of the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028].

Ascent Solar, Avancis, Cicor Management, First Solar, Hanergy Thin Film, Kaneka Corporation, Moser Baer, Sandford Advanced Materials, Solar Frontier, and Trony Solar, among others, are some of the key players in the thin film materials market.





Deposition Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Chemical

Physical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Photovoltaic Cell

MEMS

Semiconductor & Electrical

Optimal Coating

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide- CIGS

Amorphous Silica

Cadmium Telluride





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





